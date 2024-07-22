Interview: Joanna Glushak's Not Giving Away any Clues for CLUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The North American tour CLUE comes to Southern California landing at Segerstrom Center for the Arts July 23, 2024, before opening at the Ahmanson July 30, 2024. Casey Hushion directs this whodunnit with the cast of John Treacy Egan, Michelle Elaine, Joanna Glushak, Tari Kelly, Mark Price, John Shartzer, Jonathan Spivey, Alex Syiek, Mariah Burks, Teddy Trice and Elisabeth Yancey.

Joanna graciously took time between her Seattle shows to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Joanna!

What cosmic forces brought you into the clue universe?

Well, someone or something was looking out for me, besides my wonderful agents, because I was about to lose my unemployment in a week and would have taken just about anything. But I got so lucky with this. An absolutely amazing group of people. And of course, Casey Hushion apart from being a fabulous director whom I hope to work with over and over, she does her homework and puts together the most wonderful group of people. I am very lucky and grateful!?

Had you seen the 1985 movie CLUE before.

No, not till I got the audition. Then of course I did my homework and watched it.

If your character Mrs. Peacock were unmarried, what qualities of hers would you list on a dating site?

Loves her purse and RARE SINGLE MALT SCOTCH WHISKEY

What Flaws Would You Definitely Omit?

Loves her purse and rare Single Malt Scotch Whiskey

Would you give your reasons that Mrs.Peacock could not be the murderer?

Too Drunk! She’d kill herself by ACCIDENT FIRST.

What Suspicions Would Point The Guilty Finger At Mrs. Peacock and her knife?

I’m not telling you!!!!

If Someone Saw The 1985 Movie, Would They Know Who The Murder Is? Or Is the script loosely based on the movie by playwright Sandy Rustin?

I think they would know but there are a lot of plot twists that are different from the movie.

Had you worked with any of CLUEs cast or creatives before?

No, surprisingly. I knew who John Treacy Egan was but never worked with him and I knew about Casey Hushion and wanted to work with her!! She’s the best. The whole cast is the best!!!

You began the North American of CLUE in March in Minneapolis. Any particular audience reactions took you by surprise?

I have to tell you that all the audience reactions have taken me by surprise. I had no Idea how popular the game and movie was/is. Doing this show is like being in a Beyoncé rock concert… well OK, not quite, but you get the picture. We’re selling everywhere. It’s truly amazing and fun!!!

Any city of the CLUE tour that you’re excited to explore?

The cities I’m excited to explore coming up are, Seattle, where we are right now, Of course Costa Mesa and L.A. I actually have most of my closest friends in L.A. I love to explore every city and this cast is a real ‘“get out and do it cast” we love to get together day and night and do new fun things!!!

What’s the best touring tip that someone gave you?

The best touring tip is always pull up the sheets of your mattress the minute you step into the room, without your luggage and check to see if there are bed bugs or any little discolorations on the mattress. Blood spots, bugs, lots of tiny black things, and if so get out as fast as possible, report it to the hotel and your company and get the hell out of that hotel l!!!!!

What is always on your stage dressing room table?

What’s always on my stage dressing room table is a mess!

Water bottles, Pepcid A/C, Gas-X (of course for everyone else), toothbrush... Oh and of course, makeup, wig cap, pins. I’m not the person who carries around pictures of family, saints, icons, Star Trek characters… WE don't get enough room for our special stuff. You have to carry that in your heart.

Thank you again, Joanna! I look forward to meeting your Mrs. Peacock.

For tickets to CLUE at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts July 23 through July 28, 2024; go to SCFTA.org

For Ahmanson tickets July 31 to Sunday, August 25, 2024 (with preview July 30th); click on the button below:

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL