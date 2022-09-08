Interview: Fritz Coleman UNASSISTED LIVING & Loving His Busy Retirement

A popular Southern California figure for many years as your friendly TV weatherman, Fritz Coleman will be bringing his latest stand-up comedy show to the El Portal stage October 16, 2022 for two performances he'll also taping. Fritz managed to carve out some time to answer a few of my queries on Unassisted Living and his long career.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Fritz!

Was there a specific incident that compelled you to write Unassisted Living?

I try to write about what's affecting me at the moment. Over the last two years or so... it's been aging... the pandemic... being a grandparent.

I just do observations about common experiences.

You've done stand-up for many years. What percentage of Unassisted Living is scripted and what percentage is your improv?

All of Unassisted Living is scripted. I do not improvise during my show.... unless somebody heckles or yells out. But... I seldom go off-script.

What would your three-line pitch for Unassisted Living be?

Unassisted Living is a baby boomer support group.

Fritz goes down the list of things we've all experienced lately.... but, can't control. For instance, COVID and the aging process.

Fritz proves that getting old isn't easy. But it sure is funny.

How did the idea of recording your two performances come about?

I've been working on this set for about two years and wanted to commit it to tape. My producers and I decided it's time to pitch it around town because there are many comedy specials streaming now... and very few address our demographic... OLD PEOPLE AND THEIR PARENTS.

This is not your first time performing at El Portal. What positive elements keep you coming back to their stage?

I LOVE the audiences and the history of at the El Portal. It went from a vaudeville stage... to a movie house... to a live performance venue. It's chock full of friendly show business ghosts.

You've done over 100 podcasts of your Media Path with your co-host Louise Palanker. What was the most unexpected response you had from one of your guests?

I don't know that there is ONE unexpected response from any particular guest. What is always a pleasant surprise is interviewing a star from the 60s or 70s... or a person accomplished in some area and finding out there's much more depth that you expected. Example: Christopher Knight who was part of The Brady Bunch. We had a fascinating conversation with him about dysfunctional families and computer science. He's a brilliant person... over and above his show business talents.

What do you remember of the moment you were awarded the Congressional recognition as "Humanitarian of the Year" for your work with the American Red Cross?

My community outreach... or non-profit work has always been the most fulfilling part of my career. That's an honor I treasure. As is... my honorary doctorate from Woodbury University for public service.

You retired in 2020 from your weatherman role at KNBC after almost 40 years. What that a challenging decision to make? What made you decide to retire?

My retirement was not a hard decision to make.

The business was changing.

The climate is changing and requires more expertise.

I have grandchildren.

All pointed to the fact that... it was just time for me to step down. I feel so very fortunate to have had a 40-year career. But, on to the next phase.

As I answered above... the business has changed. I was hired out of the Comedy Store in Hollywood. They wanted somebody to be happy and amusing.

How much leeway did your show producers give you to be funny during your forecasts?

Somebody who could blend in with the familial atmosphere on the set. It was more about personality than science. With climate change... forecasts have gotten more serious. Plus... the American attention span is shortening. So, you have to do a full forecast in half the time that we used to be given. Less time for foolishness.

You've been the Honorary Mayor of Toluca Lake since 1994. What accomplishment under your reins are you most proud of?

The Key word is HONORARY. I have no power or political cache at all. It's a ceremonial position. My main job is... open the first Friday in December... to light the Toluca Lake tree to kick off the Holiday Open House. Occasionally... I do fundraising shows to raise money for the Chamber of Commerce. Just fun stuff. Full disclosure... the quality of life has not been greatly improved by my leadership.

What's in the near future for Fritz Coleman? More stand-up? More Media Paths? A new show?

We continue to slowly build an audience for Media Path. There are 150,000 podcasts in America. Carving out a niche is a slow process. But, we love doing it. We're getting more and more credibility that we hope will draw higher profile guests.

Bottom line? We're having a blast doing it!

Thanks again, Fritz! I look forward to seeing you work the El Portal stage October 16th.

