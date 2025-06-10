Interview: Cate Caplin on Directing THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inspired by a 1924 drawing room comedy by Ferenc Molnar, The Angel Next Door was originally commissioned by David Ellenstein for North Coast Rep and the Laguna Playhouse. Following its September 2023 premiere, the romp has gone on to delight theatergoers all over the country.

And now, International City Theatre in Long Beach is presenting the Los Angeles premiere of The Angel Next Door, a rom-com by Paul Slade Smith, a writer and actor based in Brooklyn, New York, with Los Angeles directing veteran Cate Caplin at the helm.

I decided to speak with Cate Caplin about bringing the play to the stage and how she managed to keep her sanity directing two shows at once!

Thanks for speaking with me today, especially with how busy you are so close to the play’s opening. First, what drew you to direct The Angel Next Door?

Cate Caplin (pictured): I saw the very first incarnation of the play at North Coast Rep. My partner, Vernon Willet, was stage managing, and as soon as the house lights went up at intermission, I immediately texted him: “I LOVE the play!” And I was hooked! Vernon was on board with the production while pages were changing daily. The playwright Paul Slade Smith was in the room and the world premiere was born.

Needless to say, the second act was equally as entertaining, and I went back to see it again when the play transferred to Laguna Playhouse. Especially during times like these, people really need to just LAUGH and this play is so joyful and fun - as every screwball, romantic comedic farce should be!

Have you directed other shows at ICT?

I have never directed at ICT before, but I have wanted to for a very long time. I love caryn desai (the Artistic Director) and have often looked through their season line up. Either productions came in with directors already attached, or sometimes caryn was directing herself. Still, I continued to keep my eyes and ears open in search of just the right piece that inspired me and which I felt matched my sensibilities and was also something I knew would be a good fit for audiences at ICT.

What is it about this location that drew you to it?

ICT is a gorgeous theatre, what’s not to love?! The layout of the seating, the expansive stage, even the backstage, dressing rooms and entire facility are spacious and beautifully designed and maintained.

Jessica Fishenfeld, Geoffrey Lower, Nick Lunetta, Armand Akbari, Meeghan Holaway and SKY Palkowitz. Photo by Jordan Gohara

Who or what is The Angel Next Door in the play?

The angel is Margot Bell who is a Broadway singer and actress, a sweet and beautiful ingénue with whom Oliver Adams, a young up-and-coming novelist, is unabashedly infatuated and hopelessly in love. Margot was his muse and is the center piece of his latest novel entitled “The Angel Next Door.”

Tell me more about the storyline, characters, and actors.

Oliver is on the brink of major success with his above-mentioned novel which is about to be published. Famed Broadway playwrights Charlotte and Arthur Sanders have already adapted his book for what is sure to be a huge stage hit. For the leading lady, they have their eyes on Margo Bell, the very person Oliver adores and about whom he has written his novel. When they all converge for a weekend in Newport, Rhode Island, the thin walls of the mansion reveal that the angel may not be so angelic! Only the power of theatre can save the play, Oliver’s novel and his heart.

The Angel Next Door cast includes (from left) Geoffrey Lower (Arthur Sanders), Nick Lunetta (Victor Pratt), Jessica Fishenfeld (Margot Bell), SKY Palkowitz (Olga Molnar), Armand Akbari (Oliver Adams), and Meeghan Holaway (Charlotte Sanders).

Photo by Jordan Gohara

How does the play work its way to a “happy” ending?

No spoilers allowed. You will have to come to see for yourself!!

Do you consider the play more of a farce than a rom-com? Why?

I think it’s both a farce and a romantic comedy. It’s set in 1948, so it has all the classic characters and stylings of the time period with a generous dash of screwball antics.

Geoffrey Lower, Meeghan Holaway, SKY Palkowitz and Armand Akbari

Photo by Jordan Gohara

Were you involved with the casting (along with Michael Donovan, CSA and Richie Ferris, CSA)? Or was it in place set prior to your directing input?

I was very much involved with the casting process, and Michael and Richie brought in many talented actors. We were able to assemble an absolutely stellar group of performers, none of whom I have worked with before—but all of whom I absolutely adore. We have been having so much fun in rehearsal, laughing A LOT and experiencing a wonderful collaboration, discovering and creating many wonderful in-between moments, heightening the physicalization and animation of the story, and generally just having a blast playing together!

Why do you think the playwright set the play in Newport, Rhode Island?

Newport is known for its expansive and often opulent historic mansions lining Bellevue Avenue, some of which are now museums. It has a reputation as a summer resort for the wealthy.

Nick Lunetta, Geoffrey Lower, Meeghan Holaway, Jessica Fishenfeld, Armand Akbari and SKY Palkowitz. Photo by Jordan Gohara

Playwright Smith has stated, “It’s a comedy that’s in love with theater.” Do you agree with that assessment? Why? And how is it demonstrated in the play?

The entire journey and style of the piece is effervescent and elegant, full of clever dialogue, high-spirited merriment, glamour, and sheer joy, with a cast of characters all involved in the theatre AND with a play within the play.

Without sharing spoilers, the housekeeper of the mansion, a character named Olga (SKY Palkowitz), goes through quite a transformation during the course of the play, all due to her exposure to theatre and “theatre people” which is also the subtitle of the play.

Meeghan Holaway and SKY Palkowitz

Photo by Jordan Gohara

I know you were casting and rehearsing this show while you were getting ready to open Becky’s New Car at Theatre 40 in Beverly Hills. How did you handle all the challenges of directing two shows so far apart physically?

There was definitely an overlap happening that I knew about in advance, so I asked David Hunt Stafford, the Artistic Director at Theatre 40, if Becky’s New Car could be moved up in their schedule by a week so that it would already be open by the time Angel rehearsals began. He graciously said “Yes.” So I did lots of pre-production homework on both plays several months before.

Nick Lunetta, Meeghan Holaway, and Jessica Fishenfeld

Photo by Jordan Gohara

I cast Becky’s New Car and started rehearsals a few weeks earlier than originally scheduled, and once we were in tech and prepping to open, we went into casting for Angel. I’d come back from tech at Theatre 40 and look at self-tapes forwarded by Michael and Richie, we scheduled callbacks on my “day off” from the other production, and we were off and running!

Do you often direct two shows at once?

I love the work that I do so I often am nurturing multiple projects simultaneously, like stirring different pots on the stove and checking the oven in-between. Opportunities are unpredictable in our business, so when they arrive, I like to be able to jump on board.

But sometimes things come up and the timing just doesn’t work out. I was offered to direct another piece just this weekend that needed to do casting on our second day of tech at ICT, but I unfortunately couldn’t make it work out and they needed to go to another director. But that’s just the nature of our business and I’ve learned to just flow with how things unfold.

Jessica Fishenfeld, Armand Akbari, and Meeghan Holaway

Photo by Jordan Gohara

Have you previously worked with your technical team, which includes set designer Destiny Manewal, lighting designer Donna Ruzika, costume designer Kim DeShazo, sound designer Dave Mickey, prop designer Patty Briles, and stage manager John Freeland, Jr.?

I have never worked with any of these lovely people before, but it turns out we have many friends and cross-over connections in common, so it all feels familiar, like extended family. I am always excited to meet a whole new set of creative theatre makers to add to my roster of fellow collaborators.

What’s up next on your directing schedule?

Next up I will be directing for Blank Theatre’s Young Playwright’s Festival, which I have been participating in for the past several summers. I love the idea of nurturing and supporting the next generation of writers and future theatre devotees!

Nick Lunetta, Jessica Fishenfeld, Geoffrey Lower, Meeghan Holaway and Armand Akbari

Photo by Jordan Gohara

Care to share about your upcoming feature film projects?

I executive produced and directed a feature film called The Unicorn Diaries that’s having its world premiere at the Dances With Films’ upcoming Film Festival on June 23rd at 9 p.m. at Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. You can read more about the story, the festival and how to purchase tickets at https://danceswithfilms.com

How do you compare the experience of directing for the stage with a film? And which is your preference if you could only do one in the future?

The beauty of making a film is that the final creation is forever preserved. The challenge is that it is an often extremely long and layered process of navigating personnel, technical logistics, layers of sorting through possible choices of takes and angles and story elements (that might need shaping, rearranging or discarding) and then refining and enhancing the picture through color, sound, reshooting scenes that might be missing story elements or might have had camera issues in the final product - and the list goes on and on...

Jessica Fishenfeld, SKY Palkowitz, Armand Akbari and Meeghan Holaway

Photo by Jordan Gohara

In theatre, you are experiencing the combined efforts of in-person collaboration, starting in rehearsal and evolving as other designers add their contribution and expertise, all culminating in a live experience for the audience in real time at each and every performance. Never a carbon copy, always affected by the energy in the audience and how and when they respond, and always something that can continue to evolve through the actors’ individual discoveries as they continue to live in the world of the story.

The sad thing about theatre is that it is illusive, and the performance of the night is experienced and then disappears... (although hopefully the audience holds on to the feelings and effect of having shared the journey with the performing artists in real time). Of course you can film theatre productions, but there’s nothing like the up close and personal real time interaction that only happens in the theatre.

Nick Lunetta and Meeghan Holaway

Photo by Jordan Gohara

I love both mediums, but my roots are most definitely IN the theatre. And even when making a film, for me, the process begins with the very same processes, and I can’t help but bring those methods of approach into the work I do when making a film.

Anything else you would like to add about yourself or the show?

Because of my extensive dance background, I am always aware of how staging is telling a story and “paints a picture” without words. There is a whole language of movement and behavior on its own. All comedies are unique – some are more realistic, some more stylized and broad, some are about word play, some involve pratfalls and spit takes... but the rhythm and timing of setups and punch lines are like music and the goal is to find out how the text, tempo and approach of the specific story we are telling lands most effectively.

Nick Lunetta and Jessica Fishenfeld

Photo by Jordan Gohara

Some of the punch lines are takes to the audience, some are “asides” almost under the breath of the character, other times there’s physical comedy in the specific staging of the moment. It’s a puzzle you need to put together piece by piece and see how it all fits together and what helps it flow. I love this play... when a script is as well written as this one is, it’s all about following my instincts, listening and staying open to the actors and other collaborators’ ideas in the room, all while working through beats of the play. That’s how I/we discover what feels best and “right” for this particular play and us all together as a creative team. I look forward to audiences joining us at the theatre for a generous helping of delight!

Thanks so much! Break legs throughout the run!

Thank you, Shari.

The Angel Next Door runs June 11 through June 29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Two preview performances take place on Wednesday, June 11 and Thursday, June 12 both at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $56 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, except opening night (Friday, June 13), and $59 on opening night and at Sunday matinees. Low-priced tickets to previews are $44.

International City Theatre is located in the Long Beach Convention Entertainment Center’s Beverly O’Neill Theater at 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802. For more information and tickets, call (562) 436-4610 or go to https://ictlongbeach.org/angelnextdoor/

Comments

