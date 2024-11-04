Interview: Cartreze Tucker’s So Enthusiastic About Being in BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Back to the Future – The Musical makes its Los Angeles premiere at The Pantages Theatre November 6, 2024, and returns to southern California at Segerstrom Center for the Arts December 26th. John Rando directs the cast of: Don Stephenson as Doc Brown and Caden Brauch as Marty McFly with Burke Swanson, Zan Berube, Cartreze Tucker, Ethan Rogers, Kiara Lee, and Luke Antony Neville, Joshua Blackswan Abbott, Emily Applebaum, Tade Biesinger, Ina Black, Brittany Bohn, Luther Brooks IV, Alyssa Carol, Jenny Dalrymple, Lucas Hallauer, Laura Sky Herman, Dan Horn, Will Jewett, Dwayne P. Mitchell, Zoe Brooke Reed, Fisher Lane Stewart, and Ross Thompson. Got a chance to grab Cartreze before the November 5th preview to answer a few of my queries.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Cartreze!

What cosmic forces brought you to this national tour of BTTF?

It feels like fate brought me to this national tour of Back to the Future. About a year and a half ago a friend of mine, Jacob Haren, went to London and saw Back to the Future: The Musical on the West End, and loved the show and immediately told me, “There’s a part in this for you,” to which I replied, “there are Black people in Back to the Future?” And he said enthusiastically, “Yes! The mayor! He sings just like you.” And the rest is history — if it wasn’t for Jacob, I never would have known about the show or the role.

How involved were the auditions?

The auditions were intense yet exhilarating. I got to showcase my skills and connect with the team (who were very warm and supportive), which made the process rewarding. I had six callbacks over the span of a month. I found out I booked the show two days before Christmas so that was a great Christmas present.

How would you compare and contract Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry, the characters you’re playing to an interested third party?

Goldie Wilson and Marvin Berry each have their own charm. Goldie is ambitious and optimistic, always looking to the future, while Marvin is a bit zanier and more flamboyant.

Had you seen the film BTTF before?

Yes, I had seen the film Back to the Future before. It’s such an iconic film, and I loved the blend of humor, sci-fi and adventure. I’ve probably seen the films more than a dozen times.

Anybody in the cast or crew that you’ve worked with previously?

Previous Collaborations: No, unfortunately, I have not worked anyone in the cast before.

Is there number that you’re not in that you have to watch from the wings?

There are definitely numbers where I’m not on stage, and I enjoy watching them from the wings— specifically the opening “Only A Matter of Time” and “21st Century.” It’s fascinating to see the show from that perspective, and you can always catch me dancing along.

What’s your favorite number? Your Gotta Start Somewhere?

I, selfishly, really love my number “Gotta Start Somewhere.” It encapsulates the journey of the characters, the excitement of new beginnings, and perseverance.

You’ve been touring BTTF since last July. Any audience response take you by surprise?

The energy from the audiences has been incredible! I’m often surprised by how engaged they are. It’s really a show that thrives off the reactions of the audience and luckily, we have had some killer crowds on the road.

Your tour hits 25 cities. Any city in particular you’re anxious to visit?

I’m particularly excited to visit San Francisco. I’ve heard so much about its vibrant culture and local scene.

In Color Purple and Motown: the Musical, you played two characters each as well as understudied a third. What’s your secret to keeping all characters separate?

I focus on their distinct backstories and motivations. Each character has a unique voice and mannerisms that help me differentiate them in my performance.

BTTF is your fourth national tour. What touring tips have you learned and passed on?

Stay organized and keep a flexible mindset. Finding time for self-care is crucial while on the road. Also, bring your very cute pet too. I travel with my three-year-old Aussiedoodle named Buckley, and he absolutely brightens my day.

What one thing do you always keep on your dressing room table?

I always keep a photo of loved ones on my dressing room table. It helps ground me and reminds me of my support system.

I love to ask an actor about the special skills they list on their resumés. Have you had the opportunity to use your power snap and/or fierce tongue pop?

Yes! I’ve had a chance to use my power snap in rehearsals and it always gets a laugh. It’s fun to bring those skills into the performance context!

Thank you again, Cartreze! I look forward to meeting your Goldie and Marvin.

For tickets to the Pantages dates November 6th through December 1st; click on the button below:

If you can’t make those dates, Back to the Future will be playing at the Segertrom’s Center for the Arts December 26th through January 5th. Segerstrom tickets here:

Comments