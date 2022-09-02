Interview: An Experienced Tourer Barbara Walsh Traverses The U.S. With OKLAHOMA!

Next up at The Ahmanson, the Los Angeles premiere of Rodgers & Hammerstein's reimagined, Tony Award winning Oklahoma! opening September 15, 2022. I got a chance to toss out a few questions to the very game Barbara Walsh who plays Aunt Eller.

Thank you for taking the time for this interview, Barbara!

Hello there!

You're playing in San Francisco now. Any Golden Gate Theatre audience responses take you by surprise?

I'm not really surprised by any audience reactions to this particular Oklahoma! At the top of Act 2, we can sometimes see some empty seats, as some people have left. But whether they are robust or quiet, they always stand at curtain call. We must have done something right.

For the few that are unfamiliar with this show, what would your three-line pitch for it be?

It is a completely original revival (sounds like an oxymoron), with exact same original score and libretto. It is bold and imaginative. It is beautifully sparse, and extremely relevant.

In best describing your character of Aunt Eller, what qualities of her would you submit to an online dating site?

Eller is a ferocious advocate for her family and community. She is wise and dry. Her heart is enormous, yet without any sentimentality. Her practicality and devotion to her people, are what I think, drive her. (Oh right, a dating site... she's a ton of fun, and is kinda sexy!)

What flaws of hers would you definitely omit?

She may cross a line, paint outside the edges of integrity, to protect her people and town.

Oklahoma! is not your first touring show. You've toured in Les Misérables, Nine, Chess. What touring advice would you give a tour newbie?

You should know that when I moved to New York City in 1980, at 25 years old, I went to cattle calls. I went to one for Oklahoma, the original post Broadway production (Agnes De Mille in the room!!) I booked it. It was my first job! So between these two Oklahomas, it has been most of my life!! This is actually my sixth National tour.

Regarding touring, go with the flow, be nice to your Company Manager, as they will take care of your housing, and see what each city has to offer. It can be thrilling!!

A lot of the actors on their first tours that I've interviewed having figured out how to manage their off-stage times. Have you managed to carve out your exploring time in each of the cities you're in?

You know, this tour has been pretty rigorous (mostly because for me, I'm more than 20 years older than the last time I toured, with Falsettos). I'm not fond of flying, and most of the tour has been one week here, two weeks there etc. So it's so nice to have a several weeks at a time at one place in this, our last leg of tour. I try to pick important places given the times we are in. I made sure to see the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis -- astonishing. And the Oklahoma bombing Memorial. All the small chairs representing the children who died. Devastating. There have been museums and aquariums, it's been wonderful. Alas, one needs to plan for all that in first part of the day, so you can nap, eat before show. There are lots of friends I've seen, that's a big bonus.

In an alternate universe, under what circumstances and in what venue would some of the characters you've played (Oklahoma's Any Eller, Company's Joanne, Falsettos' Trina, Hairspray's Velma Von Tussle) get together? An afternoon tea? A bustling happy hour? A hospital waiting room? In line at the DMV?

Well, maybe the gals I've played (and I'd want to include Desiree, Edie Beale and Maria Callas, from regional theatres), would be protesting on the streets for Abortion Rights/ BLM/ then go for Lunch! As in Ladies who!

What do you remember of the 1992 moment you found out you were Tony nominated for Falsettos' Trina?

In 1992, I knew the Tony noms were coming out soon, but didn't know exactly when. I came home from seeing the wonderful film Howard's End, and my answering machine (remember those?) had a zillion messages!! It was really something! I think I jumped up and down like a kid does.

You've performed in venues all over the United States. Is there still someplace you haven't been that you would love to receive the audience applause in?

I'd love to perform in London.

You play in Tempe, Arizona after your Ahmanson stint. Then what's next in the future for Barbara Walsh?

My life beyond this tour is completely wide open workwise!

Thank you again, Barbara! I look forward to experiencing your Aunt Eller.

It's been grand!

For tickets to the live performances of Oklahoma! though October 16, 2022; click on the button below: