Interactive Disney Jr. Event Coming to California Adventure and Downtown Disney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“Disney Jr. Let’s Play!,” a three-day event inspired by Disney Jr.’s beloved characters and stories, will is coming to Disney California Adventure Park on FRIDAY, AUG. 8, and at Downtown Disney District on SATURDAY, AUG. 9, and SUNDAY, AUG. 10.

The celebration will kick off Friday, Aug. 8, at Disney California Adventure Park with the following interactive offerings:

“Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Block Party” featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and other fan-favorite characters

Special “Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Live” stage shows

“Confection Purrfection with the SuperKitties” cupcake decorating

“Learn to Draw Disney Jr. Characters” at Animation Academy

Character greetings with Disney Jr. favorites

Throughout the weekend, guests will be able to participate in multiple limited-time photo opportunities, including a themed wall in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure highlighting series such as ”Bluey,” “Spidey and his Amazing Friends,” “Iron Man and his Awesome Friends,” “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+” and “SuperKitties,” along with the regular Disney Jr. programming available at the park, such as the new “Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live!” stage show.

The fun moves to Downtown Disney District on Saturday, Aug. 9, and Sunday, Aug. 10, with additional photo opportunities, “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!”-themed merchandise at World of Disney and a “Let’s Play!” Bubbles Experience presented by Disney Jr. at Downtown Disney LIVE! Stage and lawn.

The “Disney Jr. Let’s Play!” event is happening during the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration, and guests can also enjoy limited-time food and beverage, merchandise and exciting entertainment offerings, such as “World of Color Happiness!”

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE LA PHILHARMONIC