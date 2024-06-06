Inland Valley Repertory Theatre to Present 13: THE MUSICAL This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Inland Valley Repertory Theatre will present "13: The Musical." This exciting adaptation of the beloved musical promises to entertain with its infectious energy, heartfelt performances and universal themes.

"13: The Musical" tells the story of Evan Goldman, an adolescent Jewish boy suddenly upended when he moves from New York to Appleton, Indiana. The stress of changing locations and a new school is accompanied by the social pressures of making friends that he can invite to his upcoming Bar Mitzvah.

"I believe all audience members will be inspired by this story and that it will serve as a reminder and an invitation to embrace who you are and trust that all you need to do is be true to yourself," said Director Amanda Minano. "The rest is left to the exhilarating journey that is life!"

Director Amanda Minano is returning to stage this production at her alma mater, Claremont High School.

"The memories I made here and the lessons I learned in the theatre, I have carried with me throughout my journey as an actor, as an educator, and now as a director," Minano said. "I hope to provide a space for my incredibly talented cast to grow and learn...and I hope they will always be inspired and encouraged to go after their dreams."

This high-energy and relatable coming-of-age story, with catchy pop-rock songs and witty lyrics, captures the joys and challenges of youth. The youthful cast of teenagers from local schools includes Teigan Ang-Horowitz as Evan Goldman as well as Avan Bisono, Naomi Stone, Michael Gallo, Malia Mendez, Marley McAninch, Isaac Martinez, Stefin Bank, Sebastian Balderrama, Tavares Newby, Delaney Polito, Daniella Enriquez-Valentin and Molly Miller. The ensemble cast is Violet Stedman, Devin Riskin, Khloe Wales and Brooke Ann Fackrell. Director Minano is joined by Assistant Director Hope Kaufman, Music Director Ronda Rubio conducting the live orchestra, and Choreographer Kirklyn Robinson. The production is part of IVRT's educational outreach initiative, providing young artists with workforce training and hands-on experience working with industry professionals. Honorary producers are Don and Debby Griffin, and Gloria Slosberg and Ed Babcock.

Tickets and Dates: Dates for "13: The Musical" are June 22, 23, 29 and 30 (Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m.) Tickets are $35-45 and can be purchased online at www.ivrt.org or by calling 909-859-4878. "13: The Musical" will be performed on the campus of Claremont High School at the Don F. Fruechte Theatre for the Performing Arts at 1601 N Indian Hill Blvd, Claremont, CA 91711.

