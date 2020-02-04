In Rare L.A. Recital, Angela Hewitt Performs A BACH ODYSSEY

The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts presents The Wallis debut of award-winning pianist Angela Hewitt, celebrated worldwide for her performances of the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, on Sunday, February 23, 2020, 7 pm, in The Wallis' Bram Goldsmith Theater. The Bach Odyssey program features Hewitt on Bach's Recital XI; Four Duets, BWV 802-805; Eighteen Little Preludes, BWV 924-928, 930, 933-938, 939-943, 999; Fantasia and Fugue in A minor, BWV 944; Italian Concerto in F major, BWV 971; and French Overture in B minor, BWV 831. A pre-concert Preludes @ The Wallis conversation with Hewitt, moderated by Classical KUSC's Brian Lauritzen will take place at 6 pm.

Hewitt launched her Bach Odyssey in September 2016, playing the composer's complete keyboard works in a series of twelve recitals. After her performances of the complete Well-Tempered Clavier at the 2019 Edinburgh Festival, the London Times wrote, "...the freshness of Hewitt's playing made it sound as though no one had played this music before." BBC Music Magazine said, "I know of no musician whose Bach playing on any instrument is of greater subtlety, beauty of tone, persuasiveness of judgement or instrumental command than Hewitt's is here."

This evening is dedicated in loving memory of arts and culture journalist Scott Timberg. Support for the performance is made possible in part by a generous grant from the Colburn Foundation.

"Angela Hewitt, a phenomenal artist whose recitals and award-winning recordings have been praised by critics and audiences around the world, is one of the great modern Bach interpreters," says The Wallis' Artistic Director, Paul Crewes, "and we are honored she's chosen to make her Wallis debut with this exceptional program."

Tickets, $39 to $99 (prices subject to change), are available at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, located at 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills. To purchase tickets and for more information, please call 310-746-4000 or visit TheWallis.org/Hewitt.





