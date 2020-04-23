Impro Theatre Presents Line-Up Of Free Online Performances

The award-winning Impro Theatre has announced an innovative line-up of ongoing, live Main Company performances that will be free for anyone to watch online. The improvised shows include Impro Theatre's acclaimed, classic genres along with brand new shows and airings of older celebrated performances that have never been shared online. Like all of Impro Theatre's productions, every show starts with audience suggestions, and every performance is entirely unique.

Impro Theatre recognizes that in this vital, uncertain time of separation, people need to connect more than ever. The Impro Theatre School recently announced a line-up of new online classes that is available to students of all levels all over the world. Together, these classes and free performances have been specifically designed to be accessible, affordable and bring people together. They also help promote and support Impro Theatre's mission to change the world through joyful artistic engagement involving unscripted theatre.

Dan O'Connor, Impro Theatre's Producing Artistic Director, says, "Just like almost every theatre on the planet, we have postponed all in-person events. As trained improvisers, we strive to be in the moment and accept challenges that are presented to us, both on stage and off. Our incredible staff has responded to our current situation by creating new online formats for our classes, and our Main Company has re-imagined our repertoire and also developed brand new shows that we are very excited to perform live online. We started performing these shows at the end of March, and our community and viewers from all over the world have responded so positively. We are thrilled to expand our online programming in this way."

Impro Theatre has garnered national attention with their unique acclaimed brand of improvised theatre and loyal following. The Los Angeles Times says, "Impro Theatre has evolved into a powerhouse improvisational company in full-length shows that are off-the-cuff and consistently hilarious. An indigenous Los Angeles treasure, the company should be seen - and reseen!" In Southern California, Impro has performed sold-out shows at South Coast Repertory, The Broad Stage, The Pasadena Playhouse, North Coast Repertory, Garry Marshall Theatre, and many more. Venues around the world include the John Anson Ford Amphitheater in Los Angeles, Oregon Shakespeare Festival, The Athenaeum Theatre in Chicago, Evans Auditorium at Texas State University, The Melbourne Fringe in Australia and Theatre Adyar in Paris. Impro has received multiple Ovation Recommended honors in Los Angeles and Critics' Picks everywhere they perform. More information can be found at www.ImproTheatre.com .

Impro Theatre's line-up of free online performances is scheduled for Friday and Saturday nights at 8pm, and Sundays at 1pm PST, with more days to be added soon. Each performance concludes with a live and lively Q&A exchange between viewers and Impro's performers. All shows are broadcast on Impro TV, Impro Theatre's online Twitch channel, at www.twitch.tv/impro_tv . For the next 3 weeks, the programming is as follows:

APRIL 24 - 26, 2020



Fri, Apr 24 - 8PM PST - "Tennessee Williams UnScripted" (L.A. Times Critics Choice)

Sat, Apr 25 - 8PM PST - "Shakespeare UnScripted" (Ovation Recommended)

Sun, Apr 26 - 1PM PST - "Shakespeare UnScripted" re-broadcast of 2018 show from the Edye at The Broad Stage



MAY 1 - 3, 2020



Fri, May 1 - 8PM PST - "Tennessee Williams UnScripted" (L.A. Times Critics Choice)

Sat, May 2 - 8PM PST - "Shakespeare UnScripted" (Ovation Recommended)

Sun, May 3 - 1PM PST - "1966 Holiday Variety Extravaganza" re-broadcast of 2016 show from The Broad Stage



MAY 8 - 10, 2020



Fri, May 8 - 8PM PST - "Chekhov UnScripted" (LA Weekly Pick of the Week)

Sat, May 9 - 8PM PST - "Shakespeare UnScripted" (Ovation Recommended)

Sun, May 10 - 1PM PST - "Chekhov UnScripted" re-broadcast of 2012 show from the Carrie Hamilton Theatre at The Pasadena Playhouse



Impro Theatre's full schedule of free online performances will continue to be updated at www.improtheatre.com/livestreaming/ .





