IT'S YOUR FAULT New Musical Comes to The Madnani Theatre in June

It’s Your Fault – A New Musical About Self Help is a semi-immersive musical farce about a transformational workshop (think if the characters from Avenue Q lead a Tony Robbins event). This is the final workshop before “life coaches” Robin and Pete release their book, It’s Your Fault: Finding Freedom Through Pointing Fingers. Only what should be a celebratory occasion, turns out to be the spark that explodes their precarious relationship. Tone and style similar to Book Of Mormon (and the entire Goop Empire), It’s Your Fault pokes fun at the wellness community through song and absurdism. Opening June 11th – 23rd, 2023 (Preview June 1st), at The Madnani Theatre. Tickets: Click Here

The premise of the seminar rests on three pillars: It’s Your Fault, Don’t Trust Yourself, and Trauma Doesn’t Matter. Robin and Pete guide the audience through various activities and songs that demonstrate the absurd pillars, while slowly revealing their own dysfunctional relationship.

It’s Your Fault’s Book, Music & Lyrics were written by RIAA certified multi platinum songwriter Griffith Frank and ASCAP Foundation Gorney Award winner, Lindsay Gitter. Emmy Winner Rodney Vaccaro directs this World Premiere which opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 on Sunday, June 11th with five performances at The Madnani Theatre, Main Space (6760 Lexington Ave. Los Angeles, 90038)