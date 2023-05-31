IT'S YOUR FAULT New Musical Comes to The Madnani Theatre in June

Performances run June 11th – 23rd, 2023.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Photo 2 Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Skylar Astin Join Sondheim Celebration At Hollywood Bowl
Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert Photo 3 Video: First Look At The Gay Men's Chorus Of Los Angeles Disney PRIDE In Concert
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICA Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Curley, Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL

Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group

It’s Your Fault – A New Musical About Self Help is a semi-immersive musical farce about a transformational workshop (think if the characters from Avenue Q lead a Tony Robbins event). This is the final workshop before “life coaches” Robin and Pete release their book, It’s Your Fault: Finding Freedom Through Pointing Fingers. Only what should be a celebratory occasion, turns out to be the spark that explodes their precarious relationship. Tone and style similar to Book Of Mormon (and the entire Goop Empire), It’s Your Fault pokes fun at the wellness community through song and absurdism.  Opening June 11th – 23rd, 2023 (Preview June 1st), at The Madnani Theatre.  Tickets: Click Here

The premise of the seminar rests on three pillars: It’s Your Fault, Don’t Trust Yourself, and Trauma Doesn’t Matter. Robin and Pete guide the audience through various activities and songs that demonstrate the absurd pillars, while slowly revealing their own dysfunctional relationship. 

It’s Your Fault’s Book, Music & Lyrics were written by RIAA certified multi platinum songwriter Griffith Frank and ASCAP Foundation Gorney Award winner, Lindsay Gitter. Emmy Winner Rodney Vaccaro directs this World Premiere which opens at Hollywood Fringe Festival 2023 on Sunday, June 11th with five performances at The Madnani Theatre, Main Space (6760 Lexington Ave. Los Angeles, 90038)

 




RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival Photo
​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival

The Guardians of Wonder is where Art and Pop Culture come together, giving birth to a new entertainment scene for fans of Japanese pop culture. The show incorporates anime, manga, video games, and special effects. The cast consists of five Japanese young women dressed in various costumes.

LMUs Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACB Photo
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH

Loyola Marymount University's popular Shakespeare on the Bluff festival returns this summer with performances of 'The Merry Wives of Windsor' on June 22-24 and 'Macbeth' on July 20-22.

FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LAs Dances With Photo
FATHER FIGURES Starring Steven Hauck & Matthew Delamater Selected For LA's Dances With Films Festival

'Father Figures,' a short film written and directed by Alessandro Chille, has been officilly selected in the Fusion category for the prestigious Dances With Films festival.

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park Photo
Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles Sets 16th Season of Summer Performances in MacArthur Park

Levitt Pavilion Los Angeles (Levitt LA) has announced its 16th season of summer performances in MacArthur Park. Levitt LA's summer long coming of age party continues to reflect the cultural mosaic of Los Angeles with an outstanding lineup while enjoying an iconic LA outdoor setting in historic MacArthur Park.


More Hot Stories For You

​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival​GUARDIANS OF WONDER To Make Hollywood Fringe Festival
MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5MUSI-CAL Comes To The Bourbon Room, Monday, June 5
LMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETHLMU's Shakespeare On The Bluff Summer Festival Presents THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR And MACBETH
LES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe DebutLES MILLENNIABLES To Play Los Angeles Engagement Before Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA Video Video: Betsy Wolfe & Lorna Courtney Perform 'That’s The Way It Is' on GMA
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards Video
On the Red Carpet for the 2023 Outer Critics Circle Awards
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award Video
Christian Borle Is Thirsty for a Third Tony Award
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch Manhattanhenge on Stage in NEW YORK, NEW YORK
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Celebration Theatre presents A New Brain
Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center (4/29-6/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Gunhild Carling Big Band
Catalina Jazz Supper Club (6/14-6/14)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# For the Love of a Glove: An Unauthorized Musical Fable About Michael Jackson As Told By His Glove
Carl Sagan And Ann Druyan Theater (5/05-6/17)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Why Worry? Jews R 2 Much Fun!
Santa Monica Playhouse (4/15-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# My Dead Dad
Hudson Guild Theatre (6/01-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cabaret
Altadena Music Theatre (5/25-6/04)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frequency Vol. 2 SIRENS
Athletic Garage Dance Center (6/02-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Lady's Not for Burning
Worldstage Theatre & Co (6/02-6/24)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# CHRISTIANE NOLL LIVE!
Coachella Valley Repertory (6/22-6/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matinicus: The Story of Abigail Burgess
Chance Theater (5/05-6/04)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You