INVENTING/INVITING: TRANS SONGS OF CHANGE TO Play Burbank Colony Theatre In September

With the support of Burbank’s 2025 Community Arts Program Grant, a one-of-a-kind queer concert will take the stage at the Colony Theatre this September. INVENTING/INVITING: Trans Songs of Change runs for two nights only, September 12–13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Led by nonbinary performer-composer Socks Whitmore and the singers of the genderqueer octet 8TPS, this 75-minute genre-fluid presentation of pop, classical, and folk numbers celebrates joy, authenticity, and trans excellence at a time when trans visibility is increasingly under attack.

Audience members are invited to stay after the Friday performance for a lobby reception, or following the Saturday performance for a cast and creative team talkback.

Ticket Information

INVENTING/INVITING: Trans Songs of Change will be presented September 12–13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Burbank Colony Theatre. Tickets are $20, with sliding scale discounts available.

