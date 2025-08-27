 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat Register Games Grosses

INVENTING/INVITING: TRANS SONGS OF CHANGE TO Play Burbank Colony Theatre In September

The all-trans vocal concert will feature 8TPS and local singer-songwriters in a two-night engagement.

By: Aug. 27, 2025
INVENTING/INVITING: TRANS SONGS OF CHANGE TO Play Burbank Colony Theatre In September Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

With the support of Burbank’s 2025 Community Arts Program Grant, a one-of-a-kind queer concert will take the stage at the Colony Theatre this September. INVENTING/INVITING: Trans Songs of Change runs for two nights only, September 12–13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Led by nonbinary performer-composer Socks Whitmore and the singers of the genderqueer octet 8TPS, this 75-minute genre-fluid presentation of pop, classical, and folk numbers celebrates joy, authenticity, and trans excellence at a time when trans visibility is increasingly under attack.

Audience members are invited to stay after the Friday performance for a lobby reception, or following the Saturday performance for a cast and creative team talkback.

Ticket Information

INVENTING/INVITING: Trans Songs of Change will be presented September 12–13, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. at the Burbank Colony Theatre. Tickets are $20, with sliding scale discounts available.


SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP







Don't Miss a Los Angeles News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos