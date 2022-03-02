INDUCEMENT AND ENCOURAGEMENT Comes to the Zephyr Theatre

Inducement and Encouragement is a multi-sensory theatrical event, inspired by Jane Austen's Regency romances, with a gender-inclusive twist.

Inducement and Encouragement transports its audience into a classically tailored parlor, pulled from the pages of Jane Austen's romances, reimagined with a gender-inclusive twist. Just a step off Melrose, Inducement and Encouragement invites its audience into the company of the fashionable and ambitious characters of Jane Austen as they pursue romance, riches, and dignity...at the Zephyr Theatre, running from March 10th through March 31st.

Written by Matthew K. Bases and directed by Alessandro McLaughlin, Inducement and Encouragement follows the story of Reginald Woodcock as he brings his beautiful new ward into high society to find her the perfect marriage partner. Nevertheless, scandal ensues as Reginald finds himself caught in an illicit love triangle involving the aristocratic Barrington family.

Inducement and Encouragement's ensemble cast features: Matt Bases as Reginald Woodcock, Harper Bizarre as Lady Barrington, John Conor Brooke as Mr. Higginsbottom, Dina Cataldi (Apple+'s Cult Following and Lionsgate's Agent Toby Barks) as Mrs. Higginsbottom and Lt. Fanny Lockheart, Peyton Fleming as Mr. Skedgewick, Andrew Garrett as Sir Giles Fitzwilliams, Kelsey Longwill as Miss Rose Fernside, William Knight (Broadway's Oh! Calcutta! and An Evening with Richard Nixon and...) as Sir Rupert Woodcock, Allyson Roche (NBC's Heroes) as Lady Cassandra Barrington, and Benjamin Nathan-Serio (USA's Covert Affairs: Sights Unseen and Rooftop Film & TV's The Avatars) as Lord Russell Barrington.

Original musical compositions and Musical Direction by Brandon Kaplan. 'Inducement and Encouragement' theme by Ben Kapilow. Casting by: Sara Koch Casting. Costumes by: Zach Theberge. Hats designed by: Debra Shirley | Millinery, Etc. Hair styled by Shelly Myer Special Thanks to Amber Bruegel - Managing Director of the Zephyr Theatre.

Inducement and Encouragement performance dates are March 10th, March 11th, March 12th, March 17th, March 19th, March 24th, and March 31st at 8:00 PM. All tickets for Inducement and Encouragement are $15.00 at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/inducement-and-encouragement-tickets-288696999497. The Zephyr Theatre is located at 7456 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046. COVID-19 vaccination cards and IDs will be checked at the door.