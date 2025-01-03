IMGONNAWANNA to be Presented at the Whitefire Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After extensive development work in Los Angeles with renowned playwright/actor Lauren Weedman (The People's Republic of Portland, Hacks, Abbott Elementary, Arrested Development), Jen Rowe (Grimm, The Librarians) will present a hilariously self-aware, uniquely personal exploration of how to get out of a bathroom.

Drawing from her unusual experiences with locked doors in suspiciously empty hotels, botched surgeries, third-grade superheroes, crappy customer service jobs, and even crappier boyfriends, Rowe paints a vivid picture of a lifetime of tenacious perseverance. Come join us for some laughs and Jen Rowe's Los Angeles debut at the Whitefire Theatre to pay tribute to the iconic band, and the moments in our lives we save ourselves from.

While Rowe, the artistic director of The Theatre Company, has commissioned and produced new work for years, including guiding the development of solo shows for other actors, IMGONNAWANNA is the first work she has created for herself to perform.

$25 general admission tickets are on sale now for the one-day-only performance during Solo Fest at the Whitefire Theatre Main Space.

ABOUT JEN ROWE

Jen (she/her) is the Producing Creative Director/Founder of The Theatre Company and a freelance theatre/film actor and director. She's worked with companies including Portland Center Stage, Artists Rep, Third Rail, Boom Arts, Curious Comedy, The Siren Theater, and Live Wire Radio, as well as nationally/internationally in Chicago, Denver, New Jersey, Los Angeles, and London. Jen recently performed two workshop presentations of IMGONNAWANNA at the Santa Monica Playhouse under the guidance of Lauren Weedman and produced the full version in front of live audiences at The Siren Theater in Portland, OR. Learn more about Jen's extensive experience at hellojenrowe.com.

