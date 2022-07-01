Hollywood Fringe Festival Production Of Adds Four Performances Next Week

Cock, a 2022 Hollywood Fringe Festival Community Award nominee for Best Drama, has added four Encore! Producers' Award performances on Friday, July 8, at 8pm; Saturday, July 9, at 2pm and 8pm; and Sunday, July 10, at 2pm. Presented by Clearglass Productions, written by Mike Bartlett, and under the direction of Taubert Nadalini, the cast of c*ckfeatures (in alphabetical order) Annika Chavez, Dennis Delsing, Mathew Dunlop, and Sean Hemeon. Running time is 90 minutes.





Annika Chavez is a director, writer, and actor based in LA and New York. As a director, she is in post-production for her short film Helium and in pre-production for another, Bad Jew Good Girl. As a writer, she was a semi-finalist for the 2021 NBC Nosotros Monologue Slam. She has acted in several independent films and performed at Williamstown Theatre Festival and New York Musical Theatre Festival.



Dennis Delsing has had a long career in film, television, and theatre. His credits include Jersey Boys (the movie), Black Monday (Showtime), Absolutely Filthy (Sacred Fools), First Monday in October (Odyssey Theatre), and many others.



Mathew Dunlop is an actor and artist who has lived and worked in the US, UK, and Europe. His recent theatre credits include Fantastic Vehicles 4 Decay, Bloodbound, Punk Play, and Katrice in Katswala. Film credits include Flashpoint, Curtain Down, Shangri-LA, and Pester.



Sean Hemeon is an LA-based actor and writer. His TV credits include the CW's first gay newlywed sitcom Husbands, Rake (Fox), Criminal Minds (CBS), True Blood (CBS), and As the World Turns (CBS). He has appeared onstage at Boston Court Pasadena, Macha Theatre, and South Coast Rep.



Mike Bartlett's other plays include Albion, Wild, Game, An Intervention, Bull, 13, Artefacts, My Child, Stuff I Buried in a Small Town, Silent Charities, Earthquakes in London, Why People Really Burn, Swimming for Beginners, and The Love at Last, among others. He has also written several radio plays for the BBC as well as television series and screenplays.



Taubert Nadalini is a graduate of USC, where he trained in the School of Dramatic Arts and directed or produced more than 15 shows over four years. He has worked on productions at Laguna Playhouse, Skylight Theatre, Palos Verdes Performing Arts Center, Hudson Theatres, Disneyland, City of Beverly Hills, Musical Theatre West, and McCoy Rigby Entertainment. He can also be seen on NBC's This Is Us (season five) and HBO's Sterling.



General admission seating is $25 and tickets may be purchased online at www.hollywoodfringe.org/projects/7408 or by phone at (323) 455-4585. One half of all box office proceeds from these performances will benefit the free and low-cost youth programs at the Los Angeles LGBT Center. The Davidson/Valentini Theatre is located at 1125 N. McCadden Place (one block east of Highland, just north of Santa Monica Boulevard), in Hollywood, 90038.