Hispanicize #UnidosTogether virtual summit honors owner operator Richard Castro, creator of the McDonald's HACER Scholarship Program, with The Hispanic Excellence In Education Award.

In 1970, Richard Castro earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from Texas State University. Castro began his career as a third-grade teacher, served as an administrative assistant at the City of Del Rio before being named Del Rio city manager in 1978, and then started a real estate and construction company. In 1983, he began his franchising venture purchasing his first McDonald's in El Paso under the name Castro Enterprises.

Today, Castro owns 27 McDonald's in El Paso with over 1,000 employees, making him the company's largest Hispanic owner operator. In addition to being a successful and dedicated businessman, he is truly committed to serving the community. In 1985, he initiated the creation of the HACER Scholarship Program as a partnership of McDonald's Owner/Operators, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) and McDonald's Corporation.

He is the former president of the McDonald's Hispanic Owner/Operator Association and the founder of McDonald's Hispanos Triunfadores, which recognizes successful Hispanics who have a history of giving back to their communities. Today, he dedicates his time serving on the Ronald McDonald House Charities board.



