Heidi Duckler Dance Presents WHAT REMAINS

Los Angeles-based company, Heidi Duckler Dance (HDD) presents What Remains at The Wende Museum on Thursday, December 12 & Friday, December 13 at 7pm.

What Remains is a new work created for the Wende Museum garden that focuses on the dual stories of Orpheus and Eurydice as imagined by the poet Ranier Maria Rilke, under surveillance by the Stasi police as depicted in the short story "What Remains" published in German in 1990 by Christa Wolf. Both movement and opera emanate from the female perspective and examine the notion of memory, the idea of forgetting and the struggle for individuality. This experimental work has been created by three composers - an opera for seven voices by Leaha Maria Villarreal, prepared trumpet by Sarah Belle Reid and flute and electronics by Justin Scheid.

Choreographed & Directed by Heidi Duckler, What Remains features HDD company dancers Tess Hewlett, Roberto Lambaren and Himerria Wortham. Lighting design by Grant Dunn, set design by Jinyoung Sung and costume design by Mimi Haddon.

Tickets: $50 General Admission /$35 Senior & Student. Tickets at: https://hddwhatremains.eventbrite.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You