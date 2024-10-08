Harold Pinter's ONE FOR THE ROAD Comes to the Art of Acting Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Harold Pinter’s One for the Road is a chilling study of power and powerlessness. Set in an unnamed totalitarian country, the play presents a violent, disturbing portrait of political horror in which an interrogator torments a tortured prisoner and his imprisoned wife and child. Director Miguel Perez noted that One for the Road is being produced in a cooperative fashion; something that he calls the West Coast Style. Each player prepares their role while having a series of conferences with the director. There are no blocking rehearsals or dress rehearsals. The players will arrive at the theatre knowing only their parts. What will actually happen during the performance is a mystery. The audience will be seeing acting and storytelling at its rawest and most intuitive level. Perez has been wanting to produce this way for a long time.

The cast includes: Ahash Francis, Kristen Lee Kelly, Miguel Perez, Nicole Ohara and Karen Strassman (voice only). Ms. Kelly and Mr. Perez will have two performances each in the lead role of NIC, November 2nd & 3rd at 3 and 7 p.m. at the Art of Acting Studio Theatre 2 (1017 N. Orange Dr. Los Angeles 90038) Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 1st. They are $5-$25 and are available at EVENTBRITE HERE.

A portion of the profits from this production of One For The Road will be donated to the ACLU.

Comments