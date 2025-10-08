Harold Clurman Lab Theater and Karakuva to Present Staged Reading of ROAR OF THE GRAIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Stella Adler Studio of Acting’s Harold Clurman Laboratory Theater Company (HCLAB), in association with Karakuva Productions, will present a stage reading of ROAR OF THE GRAIN, a new play in development written by Satu and directed by Johnny Patrick Yoder, for one night only on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at the Art of Acting Studio in Hollywood.d

Roar of the Grain is a gripping historical drama centered on a Finnish captain struggling to clear his name during the investigation into the deaths of six Russian prisoners of war. The story, inspired by true events from the playwright’s grandfather’s service during the Winter War of 1939, explores themes of courage, sacrifice, and the moral ambiguities of warfare.

Satu began developing the play after the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, drawing parallels between past and present conflicts in Europe. “Finland’s WWII story of David-and-Goliath proportions is as inspirational as it gets when it comes to underdogs,” said Satu. “It’s an anti-war story that refuses to shy away from the ethical complexities of self-defense in battle—like having to negotiate with the Third Reich, a common enemy, to take back annexed territory.”

Director Johnny Patrick Yoder adds, “Roar of the Grain explores a part of history that has a direct relationship to what we are seeing happen in Ukraine, and the greater struggle for self-determination. That’s why I’m so fascinated and drawn to this story, and why it makes an ideal project for the HCLAB.”

Yoder and Satu previously collaborated on acclaimed productions of Paula Vogel’s Indecent (2023) and Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning (2024). “Johnny has a sophisticated way of weaving intricate, layered text with a naturalistic approach,” said Satu. “There’s plenty of gray area to explore in this play, both morally and intellectually. That’s the type of challenge we like to present to an audience.”

The October 23 stage reading will feature a cast including Josh Swezey, Steve J. Palmer, Anja Racić, Patrick Jon Rivers, Victor Montez, and Teodora Avramovic.

Tickets are available at https://aoa.ludus.com/200500615.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP