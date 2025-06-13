HOT OFF THE PRESS To Be Presented At Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hot Off the Press is a program of new solo writings presented by talented scribes in staged readings. The show will be presented at 7:00 p.m. PDT on Saturday, June 28, 2025. The new program includes:

Assaults, Autographs, & Auditions. Written and performed by Tricia Cruz. The title says it all. An actor shares some of her experiences that include physical assaults, celebrity moments, and the world of auditioning.

A Pretty Normal Life. Written and performed by Ginney Bilbray. This piece is a collection of personal experiences that move from childhood, to teen years, and adulthood that deal with poverty, trauma, bipolar disorder, and hope.

Of a Woman. Written and performed by Rebecca Silberman. This piece focuses on the struggle of mothers and daughters, how they feel about themselves, and how they let their bodies define them. This piece is also about shame and loss and how through Burlesque, some of these patterns can be broken.

#Peasant Vibes. Written and performed by Mikkel Simons. #PeasantVibes is a comedic, satirical solo piece that explores the timeless, often invisible labor of the working class - blending historical perspectives with the everyday struggles of modern-day workers. From peasants of old, working the land to little or no reward, to the frustrations and realities of the modern-day worker being abused by the people and industries they serve, #PeasantVibes gives a glimpse of the people who labor behind the scenes.

A Poet Speaks. Written and performed by Fay Hauser-Price. A socially-conscious poet gives voice to some of her spoken word expressions.

HOW TO ATTEND: Saturday, June 28, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. PDT. Hot Off the Press is an exciting evening of new works written and performed by remarkable writers in staged readings. Presented by Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival. Tickets are $5 until June 19, $10 thereafter. A Zoom link will be sent to attendees after their ticket reservation is confirmed. To purchase your ticket, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hot-off-the-press-2025-tickets-1366421426269

Founded by Adilah Barnes and Miriam Reed, the Los Angeles Women's Theatre Festival is a non-profit arts organization supported in part by Los Angeles County Arts and Culture, California Arts Council, Department of Cultural Affairs-LA, 4imprint, KPFK 90.7 FM, and Adilah Barnes Productions.

