HERE LIES LOVE to Play at the Mark Taper Forum This Winter

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Center Theatre Group will present a new production of the groundbreaking musical Here Lies Love at the Mark Taper Forum featuring music by Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner David Byrne and Grammy Award winner Fatboy Slim. The production will be directed by CTG Brindell & Milton Gottlieb Artistic Director Snehal Desai with choreography by William Carlos Angulo. The production, the first since appearing on Broadway in 2023, will be performed at the Taper from February 11 to March 22, 2026 in a transformative experience combining disco beats with adrenaline-fueled choreography and an innovative visual design.

Here Lies Love is a groundbreaking musical about former First Lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos' rise to power and the corruption, violence, and authoritarian rule during her time as First Lady and her family’s exile amidst the People Power Revolution. The show goes beyond Imelda's near-mythic obsession with shoes to explore true questions of power and responsibility. It is a story fueled by greed, power, and disco that feels as timely today as ever.