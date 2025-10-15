HELLO, DOLLY! to Open This Weekend at Musical Theatre West

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Musical Theatre West will close its Season of Legends with one of Broadway’s most beloved musicals, Hello, Dolly!, opening this weekend at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center in Long Beach. The timeless classic follows the clever and charismatic matchmaker Dolly Levi as she sets out to find love and laughter in turn-of-the-century New York City.

The first performance on October 17 coincides with MTW’s 73rd anniversary, celebrating decades of bringing Broadway-caliber productions to Southern California. Set to dazzle audiences for select times October 17 – November 2, 2025, this iconic musical comedy promises to be the season’s crowning jewel.

This remarkable season finale promises all the spectacle and heart audiences have come to expect from MTW, complete with stunning choreography, show-stopping musical numbers, and a powerhouse cast led by Southern California theater favorite: Tami Tappan Damiano, returning to the stage for the first time in over a decade. With its unforgettable score featuring “Before the Parade Passes By,” “It Only Takes a Moment,” and, of course, “Hello, Dolly!,” this limited-time run is a must-see celebration of Broadway magic, community, and joy. Hello, Dolly! is a musical by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart, based on Thornton Wilder’s play The Matchmaker. Since its Broadway debut in 1964, the show has become a cultural touchstone, inspiring generations with its larger-than-life characters and timeless score.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP