HALLOWEEN HORROR NIGHTS Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood marked the highly anticipated opening of Halloween Horror Nights featuring eight all-new haunted house, a menacing all-new Terror Tram experience, frightening scare zones and daring live entertainment. Halloween Horror Nights spans 40 select nights through Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights continues on September 6-8, 12-15, 19-22, 29-29; October 3-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31; November 1-3, 2024.

At a glance, here's this year's Halloween Horror Nights killer lineup of haunted houses and attractions inspired by the biggest names in horror:

“The Weeknd: Nightmare Trilogy,” an immersive experience curated by the multi-award-winning artist.

“A Quiet Place,” a terrifying new experience based on Paramount Pictures' critically acclaimed franchise that will incorporate American Sign Language (ASL) into a haunted house for the very first time.

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” inspired by Sony Picture's latest installment of the Ghostbusters franchise.

“Insidious: The Further” based on the latest films in the hit supernatural horror film series produced by Blumhouse Productions in association with Sony Pictures.

“Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines” an all-female monsters led haunted house inspired by Universal Pictures' classic monsters, featuring music by GRAMMY award winning musician Slash.

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Legacy of Leatherface,” which pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic maniacal monster.

“Monstruos 2: The Nightmares of Latin America,” a sequel to the 2023 hit haunted house.

“Dead Exposure: Death Valley,” an original concept house with petrifying radioactive zombies.

“Terror Tram: Enter the Blumhouse,” a terrifying experience taking fans on a close encounter with characters from Blumhouse Production's popular franchises, including M3GAN, The Black Phone, Freaky, The Purge and Happy Death Day.

“The Purge: Dangerous Waters,” a live stunt show that takes visitors on a fiery, rock-fueled adventure while they fight to survive the night, inspired by Blumhouse Production's popular film franchise.

“Luchadores Monstruosos,” an all-new scare zone.

“Skull Lordz,” a scare zone featuring a gothic inspired royal court of the dead.

“Chainsaw Punkz,” a troop of chainsaw killers will confront guests as they enter the event.

“Murder of Crowz,” a flock of menacing crow stilt-walkers will terrify guests.

A variety of tickets are available for sale. Click here to purchase tickets and for Terms and Conditions. Details for each ticket type are subject to change.

General Admission: general admission ticket to Halloween Horror Nights

Universal Express: One-time (per day) express access to each participating haunted house, ride and attraction. Does not include early event access.

Universal Express Unlimited: Unlimited express access (per day) to each participating haunted house, ride and attraction. Does not include early event access.

Frequent Fear Pass: Experience up to 33 nights (based on your selected first visit date during purchase) of General Admission to this year's event. Valid on select nights only; blackout dates apply. Does not include early event access.

Ultimate Fear Pass: Experience the scares over and over for up to all event nights (based on selected first visit date during purchase). No blackout dates on return visits. Does not include early event access.

After 2 PM Day/Night: Daytime General Admission to the Theme Park after 2:00 p.m. and same day evening General Admission to Halloween Horror Nights.

Early Access Ticket: Early access, beginning at 5:30 p.m.(subject to change) to select haunted houses prior to event opening. A Halloween Horror Nights admission ticket must be purchased separately.

R.I.P. Tour: Enjoy V.I.P treatment with an evening of first-class horror, expert shared guided tour of the haunted house, exclusive experiences along the way and a gourmet dinner.

Pass Member Special Pricing: Platinum Annual Pass Members can reserve their complimentary Halloween Horror Nights General Admission ticket, select nights apply.

Adding to the scares, guests also can experience select theme park attractions open during the event, including “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” featuring “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” and “Flight of the Hippogriff,” “Transformers: The Ride-3D,” “Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride.” The interactive land SUPER NINTENDO WORLD will be accessible to guests purchasing select tickets.

In addition to Halloween Horror Night, Universal Studios Hollywood is adding a new themed after-hours event from the creators of Halloween Horror Nights. In Spring 2025, Universal Studios Hollywood will debut Universal Fan Fest Nights, an all-new limited-run, separately ticketed event that will tap into fan favorite genres: Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming and Anime. Guests and fans can look forward to partaking in immersive, in-world experiences, that to date will include activations inspired by Star Trek, Back to the Future and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS. More details will be announced soon and fans are encouraged to sign up at Universal Fan Fest Nights to be among the first to learn about event as details become available.

