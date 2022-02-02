Green Umbrella Concert Rescheduled at Disney Concert Hall

Due to the serious ill health of an immediate family member, Pekka Kuusisto has postponed his performance in the Green Umbrella series, originally scheduled for February 15, 2022.

As a result, the Walt Disney Concert Hall Green Umbrella program co-curated by Pekka Kuusisto and Ellen Reid, will be rescheduled to Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 8:00PM. ﻿

Complete program:

Ellen REID Desiderium for solo violin (world premiere, LA Phil commission with generous support from Elizabeth and Justus Schlichting)

Ellen REID Fear|Release

Hannah KENDALL Verdala

Ellen REID/Roxie PERKINS Lumee's Dream (world premiere arr., LA Phil commission)

KiMani BRIDGES The Flower

Missy MAZZOLI Vespers

Meredith MONK (arr. David LANG) Double Fiesta

Nico MUHLY Shrink (West Coast premiere)

Tickets for the original February 15, 2022, date will be valid for the new April 19, 2022, date. For other ticket options, including exchange, account credit, donation or refund, please contact Audience Services at information@laphil.org or 323 850 2000.