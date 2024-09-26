Gloria Molina Grand Park's Day of the Dead Celebration Returns Next Month

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, October 19–20, 2024.
For the first time in Gloria Molina Grand Park’s history, the opening festivities of its annual “Day of the Dead” celebration will take place over two days: Saturday and Sunday, October 19–20, 2024. Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos begins on Saturday from 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m. with live poetry recitals, music performances, Día de los Muertos-inspired workshops, face painting, delicious food trucks and bilingual art activities for all ages alongside a beautiful collection of altars (known as ofrendas) created by professional artists and local organizations. On Sunday, Angelenos and community members can participate in the inaugural Los Angeles Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival, a free daylong event produced by park community partner The Navarro Group, from 2:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m., filled with more live music, a spectacular parade, mouthwatering concessions and engaging arts and crafts activities to complement the altars on display in the park.
The 2024 Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos spans a total of 15 days, from October 19 – November 2. Saturday’sexperience will coincide with the highly popular Downtown L.A. event Grand Ave Arts: All Access, in which the park is participating with its community partners ALOUD, Lil’ Libros, KTNQ 1020 AM and Self-Help Graphics. The park for everyone, powered by The Music Center, will be a unified space where visitors can explore to pay reverence at the altars. Parkgoers can also contribute to the community altar that will depict Angelenos’ commitment toward peace and goodwill.
“Since the park’s opening in 2010, Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos has grown to become an annual celebration that reflects Angelenos’ cultural traditions and, at the same time, brings together all community members to reflect and connect with one another at L.A.’s central gathering place,” said Robert Gonzalez, director of Gloria Molina Grand Park. “Expanding the opening ceremonies with a parade for the first time is a pivotal moment—doing so will elevate the way we honor the memory of our loved ones. We invite all Angelenos to join us for a weekend filled with reverence, compassion and love.”
Curated for the third time by local multimedia artist and educator Consuelo G. Flores, this year’s altars are designed to reflect the spirit of community in Los Angeles County. Park visitors will encounter tributes to diverse communities, including multicultural ancestors, LGBTQ+ members, beloved pets, children, Mexican literacy artists and those who have fought for social justice and equity. The park will also feature imageries of gardens, butterflies, hummingbirds and doves. To date, altars will be created by artists Joe Bravo, Consuelo G. Flores, the Gloria Molina Family, Marissa Magdalena, Jessica Monares, Gian Flores Norte, Rose Portillo and Antonio Rael; local organizations Antioch University Los Angeles; Generaciones en Acción; German Shepard Foundation; Indigital Productions; Mexican Cultural Institute of Los Angeles; OZO CommUNITY, Plus; Tia Chucha’s Centro Cultural and Bookstore; and The Wall Las Memorias; and community partners LADWP Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers (SHPE) & The American Society of Civil Engineers of Los Angeles (ASCE); Library Foundations of Los Angeles; and Los Angeles County Supervisorial District 1 – Hilda Solis.
This year’s community altar, illustrating the theme “Finding Peace Through Memories and Hope for the Future,” will include a large peace sign perched on top, held below by hands, doves and traditional marigolds. The public is encouraged to bring to the community altar offerings as well as framed photos of deceased loved ones whom they want to remember and honor during the 15-day celebration.
“Loss is one of the most challenging experiences we face. Processing our grief is important so that we find peace and honor the legacies of those who impacted our lives. Thus, the focus of this community altar is peace,” explained Flores. “This altar also pays homage to those who, throughout their lives, worked toward freedom and harmony for all. Whether we are striving for it during war, amid internal strife or as we face the pain of loss, peace is the universal concept found in every language. To that end, the word ‘peace’ will be represented throughout the altar in different languages.”
Sunday’s inaugural Los Angeles Día de los Muertos Parade & Festival will be held in Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Block 4, between Broadway and Spring Street. The free daylong event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.; the parade will launch at 7:00 p.m.
To cap off the 15-day Gloria Molina Grand Park’s Downtown Día de los Muertos, the park will partner with the GuadaLAjara Film Festival(GLAFF) for the second consecutive year to present a free outdoor film screening on Saturday, November 2, from 7:00 p.m.–10:00 p.m. in the park’s Block Three between Hill Street and Broadway. The community is invited to experience a cinematic journey that honors loved ones and celebrates the rich cultural heritage of Mexico; free tickets are available at glaff.org/program. GLAFF is dedicated to identifying, nurturing and empowering Latin American and BIPOC filmmakers across generations, with a focus on fostering creativity and building bridges between the U.S. and Latin America.
Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos is supported by UCLA Health and the California Arts Council, a state agency.
