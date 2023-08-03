Glendale Arts to Celebrate 15th Anniversary and New Home at ace/121 Gallery

The public is invited to celebrate Glendale Arts' 15th anniversary and new home at ace/121 Gallery at GA's Summer Soiree on Saturday, August 5, 2023.

Along with getting a first look at the gallery, guests can stop by anytime between 6:00 and 9:00pm to celebrate with complimentary drinks, bites, and entertainment; meet the 2023-24 Glendale Arts Board of Directors and Staff; kick off the upcoming 2023 Glendale International Film Festival; and sign up for GA's new membership program SCENE.

The first 50 attendees to sign up for membership will get a SCENE t-shirt and swag bag. SCENE is GA's low-cost membership program established to create community between artists and audiences. Members receive discounted pricing, pre-sale access, and more from Glendale Arts and SCENE Partners, including Antaeus Theatre, Laemmle Theatres, and the Museum of Neon Art.

After serving over one million patrons since 2008, Glendale Arts marked its 15th anniversary on July 1 and announced its move to ace/121 Gallery in late June. The non-profit plans to operate and program the gallery as a multidisciplinary arts and entertainment venue featuring exhibits, performances, and events. With the move to ace/121, GA expands its mission of cultivating opportunities to showcase, promote, and create engagement around the performing and cinematic arts to the visual and fine arts space.

ace/121 Gallery is located at 121 N. Kenwood St., Glendale, CA 91206. Entrance is on Louise St. or through the paseo on Kenwood St. south of Wilson Ave. Free parking is available on-site in the YMCA parking garage. Free and metered parking is also available on surrounding streets and in the Exchange Parking Structure - free for 90 minutes - at 115 N. Artsakh Ave.

A donation of $15 to attend is suggested. RSVPs are requested, but not required on Eventbrite at Click Here.

About Glendale Arts

Glendale Arts (GA) is an award-winning 501(c)3 non-profit organization that generates opportunities throughout greater Los Angeles to showcase, promote, encourage, and engage with the arts. Founded in 2008, GA delivers dynamic arts and entertainment programming through signature programs such as the Glendale International Film Festival and Solo Fest; operates and programs ace/121 Gallery, a multidisciplinary venue in Glendale, CA; and drives engagement through its membership program, SCENE. The organization marks its 15th year of connecting artists and audiences in 2023. Find out more at GlendaleArts.org or @GlendaleArtsCA on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About ace/121 Gallery

ace/121 Gallery is a multidisciplinary venue located in the center of Glendale, CA at the ace/121 artist colony. The Gallery hosts year-round art exhibits, live performances, screenings, conversations, readings, classes, workshops, and special events. ace/121 Gallery is operated and programmed by Glendale Arts, an award-winning 501(c)3 non-profit organization that generates opportunities to showcase, promote, and create engagement around the arts and entertainment in Glendale and throughout greater Los Angeles.