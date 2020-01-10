GRAY IS THE NEW BLONDE Documentary Gets Red Carpet World Premiere January 23

Producer/Director Victoria Marie of "Gray is The New Blonde," an award-winning and inspiring documentary about the outdated views and attitudes towards women with gray hair has perfectly captured the current zeitgeist of women worldwide owning their beautiful gray hair. The movie, which has already won 3 awards, will have its world premiere on January 23, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.

Ms. Marie focuses on the strong women reinventing what it means to go gray. Tossing aside society's outdated views and attitudes towards women with gray hair, these women are rocking this new look and creating a fashion forward statement around beauty, energy, and owning their own authentic style. These powerhouse women are changing society's notion of age and what it means to be sexy!

"Gray Is The New Blonde" was born from a YouTube video Victoria made about her own process of going gray. She was subsequently inundated with responses and knew then she had "hit a nerve." In her new film, Ms. Marie features more than 40 women who are championing their gorgeous gray hair. They aren't the only ones!

Collectively, across all social media platforms, more than 2 million women (and men!) have watched the movie's award-winning trailer touting the benefits and allure of going gray. "Gray Is The New Blonde" speaks to this large market capturing their spirit. The film is becoming the national anthem for women empowering themselves and going gorgeously gray, on purpose!





