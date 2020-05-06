GRAND PARK + THE MUSIC CENTER'S 4TH OF JULY BLOCK PARTY Goes Virtual

In line with Grand Park's mission to celebrate L.A.'s cultural vitality and provide experiences as the "park for everyone," the eighth annual Grand Park + The Music Center's 4th of July Block Party will take L.A. County's highly popular free Independence Day celebration into Angelenos' homes this year for this first time. The multi-dimensional online experience will feature newly curated content for digital enjoyment, including cooking demonstrations, comedy ensembles and music performances, plus online workshops and more. Highlighting local talent, artists and community partners, the three-hour, family-friendly virtual event will be streamed live on Grand Park's digital streaming platforms on Saturday, July 4, 2020.

More details, including the complete schedule and line-up to be announced.

Grand Park will be closed to public gatherings and picnics on Saturday, July 4, 2020. The online celebration is intended to ensure the public's safety and well-being as Grand Park follows sound public health practices to help Los Angeles County slow the community transmission of COVID-19.

When:

Saturday, July 4, 2020, Time TBA

Where:

Grandparkla.org





