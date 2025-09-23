GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! Adds 40+ Shows After Sold-Out Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, a second leg of the North American tour of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART will launch in Macon, GA, on January 14, 2026.

The second leg of the live production of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse will visit more than 40 additional cities, including performances at major venues such as the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., THE KINGS Theatre in Brooklyn, NY, Théâtre St-Denis in Montreal, and Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Gabby’s Dollhouse Live Social Presale & VIP Packages will be available starting Wednesday, September 24 at 10 AM through Thursday, September 25 at 10 PM (local time) here. General public on-sale begins Friday, September 26 at 10 AM (local time).

This follows the North American debut of Gabby’s Dollhouse Live! earlier this fall, based on the global preschool sensation from DreamWorks Animation, which opened with sold-out shows in Thousand Oaks, Long Beach, and San Francisco. Additional performances were added at The Grove in Anaheim, CA, to close out the first leg of the tour this winter.

Now with more than 150+ shows in North America, the new musical follows Gabby as she uncovers a special acorn that needs the magical touch of a rainbow to grow. But when CatRat causes a color cat-astrophe and breaks the rainbow, Gabby and the Gabby Cats must find the colors again to set things right.

Gabby’s Dollhouse is the most-watched kids series on Netflix and follows the fun adventures of Gabby, who unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. This fall, Gabby sets off on her biggest adventure yet in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, heading to theaters September 26, directed by Ryan Crego and starring Laila Lockhart Kraner, Gloria Estefan, and Kristen Wiig.

This new stage production of GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! PRESENTED BY WALMART brings to life an exciting original story featuring unique puppets, dynamic staging, and songs including “Hey Gabby”, “You Can’t Spell Meow Without Me”, “Sprinkle Party”, and others that will have audiences singing and dancing along, from beginning to end.

GABBY’S DOLLHOUSE LIVE! 2025 - 2026 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

*Newly announced show

September 24, 2025 – Saroyan Theatre – Fresno, CA

September 25, 2025 – Balboa Theatre – San Diego, CA

September 26, 2025 – Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo – San Luis Obispo, CA (2 Shows)

September 27, 2025 – Dignity Health Theater – Bakersfield, CA

September 28, 2025 – Mesa Arts Center (Ikeda) – Mesa, AZ

September 30, 2025 – Buddy Holly Hall – Lubbock, TX

October 1, 2025 – Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center – Midland, TX

October 2, 2025 – Selena Auditorium – Corpus Christi, TX

October 3, 2025 – Smart Financial Centre – Sugar Land, TX

October 4, 2025 – Majestic Theatre – San Antonio, TX (2 Shows)

October 5, 2025 – Texas Trust CU Theatre – Grand Prairie, TX (2 Shows)

October 8, 2025 – Mobile Saenger Theatre – Mobile, AL

October 9, 2025 – Moran Theater – Jacksonville, FL

October 10, 2025 – KING Center – Melbourne, FL

October 11, 2025 – Au-Rene Theater – Fort Lauderdale, FL

October 12, 2025 – Carol Morsani Hall – Tampa, FL

October 13, 2025 – Walt Disney Theater – Orlando, FL

October 15, 2025 – North Charleston Performing Arts Center – North Charleston, SC

October 16, 2025 – Ovens Auditorium – Charlotte, NC

October 17, 2025 – Altria Theater – Richmond, VA

October 18, 2025 – The Lyric – Baltimore, MD

October 19, 2025 – Count Basie Center – Red Bank, NJ (2 Shows)

October 21, 2025 – F.M. Kirby Center – Wilkes Barre, PA

October 22, 2025 – Keswick Theatre – Glenside, PA

October 23, 2025 – Palace Theatre – Albany, NY

October 24, 2025 – Westchester County Center – White Plains, NY

October 25, 2025 – Bergen Performing Arts Center – Englewood, NJ (2 Shows)

October 26, 2025 – Mayo Performing Arts Center – Morristown, NJ (2 Shows)

October 28, 2025 – Kodak Center – Rochester, NY

October 29, 2025 – Shea's Performing Arts Center – Buffalo, NY

October 30, 2025 – The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater – Syracuse, NY

November 1, 2025 – Toyota Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT

November 2, 2025 – Boch Center Wang Theatre – Boston, MA (2 Shows)

November 4, 2025 – MJN Convention Center – Poughkeepsie, NY

November 5, 2025 – Capitol Theatre – Wheeling, WV

November 6, 2025 – Connor Palace – Cleveland, OH

November 7, 2025 – Embassy Theatre – Ft. Wayne, IN

November 8, 2025 – Warner Theatre – Erie, PA

November 9, 2025 – Palace Theatre – Greensburg, PA (2 Shows)

November 10, 2025 – DeVos Performance Hall – Grand Rapids, MI

November 12, 2025 – Prairie Home Alliance Theater – Peoria, IL

November 13, 2025 – Mershon Auditorium – Columbus, OH

November 14, 2025 – Temple Theatre – Saginaw, MI

November 15, 2025 – Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN (2 Shows)

November 16, 2025 – Chicago Theatre – Chicago, IL

November 18, 2025 – BJCC Concert Hall – Birmingham, AL

November 19, 2025 – Grand Ole Opry House – Nashville, TN

November 20, 2025 – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC

November 21, 2025 – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA (2 Shows)

November 22, 2025 – The Louisville Palace – Louisville, KY (2 Shows)

November 23, 2025 – Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI

November 25, 2025 – DECC Symphony Hall – Duluth, MN

November 26, 2025 – The Midland Theatre – Kansas City, MO

November 28, 2025 – The Riverside Theater – Milwaukee, WI

November 29, 2025 – Orpheum Theater – Omaha, NE (2 Shows)

November 30, 2025 – The Factory – St Louis, MO

December 2, 2025 – Bellco Theatre – Denver, CO

December 3, 2025 – Pikes Peak Center – Colorado Springs, CO

December 4, 2025 – Kiva Auditorium – Albuquerque, NM

December 5, 2025 – Findlay Toyota Center – Prescott Valley, AZ

December 6, 2025 – Acrisure Arena – Palm Desert, CA

December 7, 2025 – San Jose Center for the Performing Arts – San Jose, CA (2 Shows)

December 9, 2025 – Kingsbury Hall – Salt Lake City, UT

December 11, 2025 – Ford Idaho Center – Nampa, ID

December 12, 2025 – Moore Theatre – Seattle, WA

December 13, 2025 – First Interstate Center for the Arts – Spokane, WA

December 15, 2025 – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall – Portland, OR

December 17, 2025 – Lee's Family Forum – Henderson, NV

December 20, 2025 – Luther Burbank Center For The Arts – Santa Rosa, CA

Sunday, December 21, 2025 – The Grove – Anaheim, CA (2 Shows)*

January 14, 2026 – Macon Auditorium – Macon, GA*

January 15, 2026 – Trilith Live – Fayetteville, GA*

January 16, 2026 – Columbia County Performing Arts Center – Evans, GA*

January 17, 2026 – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts – Johnson City, TN*

January 18, 2026 – Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts – Raleigh, NC*

January 20, 2026 – Berglund Performing Theatre – Roanoke, VA*

January 21, 2026 – The National Theatre – Washington, DC*

January 22, 2026 – The National Theatre – Washington, DC*

January 23, 2026 – Sandler Center – Virginia Beach, VA*

January 24, 2026 – The Palace Theatre Stamford – Stamford, CT*

January 27, 2026 – The State Theatre – Easton, PA*

January 30, 2026 – The Flynn – Burlington, VT*

February 01, 2026 – Kings Theatre – Brooklyn, NY*

February 03, 2026 – Lexington Music Hall – Lexington, KY*

February 05, 2026 – Taft Theatre – Cincinnati, OH*

February 07, 2026 – Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center – Huntington, WV*

February 11, 2026 – Ames Center – Burnsville, MN*

February 12, 2026 – Hoyt Sherman Place – Des Moines, IA*

February 14, 2026 – Orpheum Theater – Madison, WI*

February 19, 2026 – American Music Theatre – Lancaster, PA*

February 21, 2026 – Merrill Auditorium – Portland, ME*

February 22, 2026 – The Cross Insurance Center – Bangor, ME*

February 24, 2026 – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium – Halifax, NS*

February 25, 2026 – Imperial Theatre – Saint John, NB*

February 27, 2026 – Algonquin Commons Theatre – Ottawa, ON*

February 28, 2026 – Centre in THE SQUARE – Kitchener, ON*

March 01, 2026 – Théâtre St-Denis – Montreal, QC*

March 03, 2026 – FirstOntario Concert Hall – Hamilton, ON*

March 04, 2026 – Meridian Hall – Toronto, ON*

March 07, 2026 – Burton Cummings Theatre – Winnipeg, MB*

March 08, 2026 – Conexus Arts Centre – Regina, SK*

March 10, 2026 – TCU Place – Saskatoon, SK*

March 11, 2026 – Jack Singer Concert Hall – Calgary, AB*

March 12, 2026 – Kelowna Community Theatre – Kelowna, BC*

March 13, 2026 – Bell Performing Arts Center – Surrey, BC*

March 14, 2026 – Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre – Victoria, BC*

March 15, 2026 – Queen Elizabeth Theatre – Vancouver, BC*

March 21, 2026 – Paramount Theatre – Oakland, CA*

March 22, 2026 – Peacock Theater – Los Angeles, CA*

March 23, 2026 – Fox Performing Arts Center – Riverside, CA*

March 24, 2026 – The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall – Tucson, AZ*

March 26, 2026 – Bass Concert Hall – Austin, TX*

March 28, 2026 – Orpheum Theater – New Orleans, LA*

March 31, 2026 – Tennessee Theatre – Knoxville, TN*

