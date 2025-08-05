Full Cast Set for COME FROM AWAY at La Mirada Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts has revealed the cast for the first show of its 2025-2026 season, a newly restaged and reimagined production of the beloved, smash-hit, award-winning musical, COME FROM AWAY. Based on the remarkable true story, this inspiring show features book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, musical direction by Sam Groisser, and direction and choreography by Richard J. Hinds.

COME FROM AWAY will preview on Friday, September 19 at 8 pm and Saturday, September 20 at 2 pm, have its official Press Opening on Saturday, September 20 at 8 pm and run through Sunday, October 12, 2025 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.



COME FROM AWAY is based on the true story of how, unexpectedly, the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar, and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.



Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm; and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm. There is no performance on Sunday, September 21 at 6:30 pm. There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, October 4 at 2:00 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, September 25 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, October 9 at 7:30 pm.