Fritz Coleman’s Show UNASSISTED RESIDENCY Extends At The El Portal Theatre

Fritz Coleman’s monthly engagements at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood have consistently been selling out, and his run at the intimate venue has been extended once again. Coleman’s Unassisted Residency is the longest-running show in the theatre’s history.

The upcoming dates include September 28, October 26 and November 30.

Performances are at 3 pm on Sundays at the Monroe Forum stage at the El Portal Theatre. Tickets are $40, cocktail table seating is $50. The El Portal Theatre is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601.

Coleman has accrued a base of devoted fans throughout Southern California thanks to his four-decade, Emmy®-winning career as a weatherman KNBC and his designation as honorary mayor of Toluca Lake. But he also had careers as an actor, writer, and comedian.

Fritz has done live solo comedy shows before (The Reception; It’s Me, Dad!). His newest show, Unassisted Residency, gives him a platform to talk about those topics which emerge from his current perspective: that of a still vital seventy-something. His show for “woke boomers” will cover things like Zoom school, retirement, becoming vegan, pharmaceuticals, celebrating growing up, and growing old. The show will also feature some of his favorite stories and observations about modern life.

There will be a special guest opening the show each month.

