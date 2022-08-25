Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

First Annual Adams Hill Arts Festival Set For This Weekend

The Festival will be anchored at the Adams Square Mini Park at 1020 E. Palmer Avenue with fourteen artists, including four musicians. 

Aug. 25, 2022  

First Annual Adams Hill Arts Festival Set For This Weekend

The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is sponsoring its first annual Arts Festival on Sunday, August 28 from 3 pm to 7 pm. The Arts Festival will showcase the original artwork of Adams Hill residents including painting, mixed media, photography, jewelry, musicians, and other types of visual arts and performers.

The Festival will be anchored at the Adams Square Mini Park at 1020 E. Palmer Avenue with fourteen artists, including four musicians. In addition, nine artists will exhibit work in seven home studios within the Adams Hill neighborhood.

The home studios will be open from 3 pm to 6 pm. Maps to home studios will be provided to festival attendees in the mini park. In addition food trucks Serendoggity Worldwide Weiners and Ice Cream and Puppets will offer food for purchase adjacent to the mini park. Children's park activities include story-time and an arts and crafts project facilitated by The Library Connection.
Guests can RSVP to AdamsHillEvents@gmail.com.

The schedule for this event is as follows: 3pm - 7pm: Artists work on view in the Adams Square Mini Park.3pm - 6pm: Artists work on view in home studios and musicians playing in home studios (maps available in mini park).

Musical performances scheduled in the Adams Square Mini Park
3:00 pm: Michael Carian
3:45 pm: Joal Ryan
4:30 pm: Mariam McCarthy
5:15 pm: The Asking
6:00pm - 7:00 pm: 'Open mike' performances, announcements, and conclusion of the festival.

Artists' work will be available for purchase. The Adams Hill Neighborhood Association is not charging entry fees to artists or taking any commissions on art sales. AHNA is very grateful to its co-sponsors for their generous support including:
Platinum Sponsor: KAFN Coffee Company
Gold Sponsors:Associates of Brand Library & Art CenterThe Glendale Historical SocietyKeith & CoForest Lawn Museum
Silver SponsorsMinuteman Press, Glendal




