FROZEN Presale Announced In L.A. For Ticketmaster Verified Fans

Presale registration for tickets to Disney's Frozen at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre is open now through Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Verified fan is a new fan-facing technology from Ticketmaster that allows pre-registered fans to unlock access to tickets without competing against scalpers and bots. Presale registration ends Tuesday, June 4th at 12pm PT and is available at https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/disneysfrozen2.

The date of the general public on sale will be announced soon. Frozen will begin performances in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 for a limited 9-week engagement through Sunday, February 2, 2010.

Those who registered will be notified by Ticketmaster via email between June 5th & 6th indicating whether they've been selected to purchase Verified Fan tickets - or placed on a wait list. Those who are selected will receive a text / SMS with a unique code which will allow the recipient to purchase presale tickets to Frozen.

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at The Hollywood Pantages in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four St. James Theatre house records since opening in March 2018. "Disney's struck gold! Sumptuous sets, gorgeous costumes, and plenty of special effects to wow the audience!" raves the New York Post. "With the magic, the dancing, and all those iconic tunes, Frozen was born to be a stage musical!" exclaims the Evening Standard, and The Telegraph declares, "Frozen will burn up Broadway for years to come!"

A mysterious secret. A family torn apart. As one sister struggles with being an outsider and harnessing her powers within, the other sets out on a thrilling adventure to bring her family together once again. Both are searching for love, but they'll learn that to find it they'll have to look inside themselves first.

Frozen is melting hearts on Broadway in an all-new production created for the stage by an award-winning team. It features the songs you know and love from the original Oscar-winning film, plus an expanded score with a dozen new numbers by the film's songwriters, Oscar winner Kristen Anderson-Lopez and EGOT winner Robert Lopez. Joining them on a creative team that has won a cumulative 16 Tonys Awards are Oscar winner Jennifer Lee (book), Tony and Olivier Award winner Michael Grandage (director), and Tony winner Rob Ashford (choreographer).

The design team for Frozen includes scenic and costume design by two-time Tony and Olivier Award winner Christopher Oram, lighting design by six-time Tony winner Natasha Katz, sound design by seven-time Tony nominee Peter Hylenski, video design by Tony winner Finn Ross, puppet design by Michael Curry, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup design by Anne Ford-Coates, and special effects design by Jeremy Chernick.

Two-time Tony Award winner Stephen Oremus is music supervisor and creates vocal, incidental and dance arrangements. He is joined on the music team by Tony nominee Dave Metzger (orchestrations), Chris Montan (executive music producer), David Chase (additional dance arrangements), and Faith Seetoo (music director).

An unforgettable theatrical experience filled with sensational special effects, stunning sets and costumes, and powerhouse performances, Frozen is everything you want in a musical: It's moving. It's spectacular. And above all, it's pure Broadway joy.

Frozen is produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher).

For information or to register for advance ticket access notifications, visit www.FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.





