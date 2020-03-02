FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE Has Been Extended at the Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater

Julien Nitzberg's FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE, AN UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL FABLE ABOUT Michael Jackson AS TOLD BY HIS GLOVE has extended its inaugural run through Sunday, March 22 at the Carl Sagan & Ann Druyan Theater on the ground floor of the Center For Inquiry (CFI-West) 2535 W. Temple Street at Rampart, adjacent to Hollywood and DTLA. Tickets: www.fortheloveofaglove.com

FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE opened January 25 starring Jerry Minor, (Daily Show correspondent, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Dr. Martin Luther King in Netflix's Historical Roasts, SNL) as Michael Jackson's glove THRHIL-LHA, and Eric B. Anthony (The Lion King on Broadway) as Michael Jackson. As with the hit Broadway musicals AVENUE Q, and THE LION KING, the puppets and performers are equally visible in FOR THE LOVE OF A GLOVE: not "Muppet-style" puppets but rather original, meticulously built Japanese Bunraku-inspired puppets designed by Robin Walsh and created with her associate puppet artists Adrian Rose Leonard and Ron Binion.

Realistic and close to life size, these 20 all-original works of art portray all members of the Jackson 5, Donny Osmond, Emmanuel Lewis, Corey Feldman and Bubbles the Chimp. Supporting cast includes Andrew Ableson (The Polar Express, Will & Grace), Ogie Banks (Monster High, Spider-Man TV), Trécey Dory (Wallis Studio Ensemble, Universal Studios Hollywood), Daniel Gaither (MADtv, Groundlings), Mark Jacobson (9-1-1, The Resident, Speechless), Pip Lilly (Second City Touring Company, Improv Olympic), Justin Anthony Long (Mutt House, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat), Daniel Mills (Invisible, Four Horesmen of the Funkpocalypse), Suzanne Nichols (My Name is Eartha, But You May Call Me Miss Kitty!) Terra Strong (Conversations in LA). Casting by Victoria Hoffman. Composers are Nicole Morier, Drew Erickson and Max Townsley; Christopher Moscatiello is Musical Director. Choreographers are Cris Judd and Bryan Anthony, both of whom danced with Jackson. Show producers are Leigh R. Crawford, Tony Jones (who worked closely with The Jackson 5), Julien Nitzberg, Sam Sarkar, Betsy Zajko, and Burk Zanft, the sole investor.

Photo: Linnea Stephan / BFA.com





