FOOTLOOSE Announced At The Morgan-Wixson Theatre

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre will present FOOTLOOSE, with modern-day influences on the film's 40th year anniversary.

Stage Adaptation by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, Based on the original screenplay by Dean Pitchford, Music by Tom Snow, Lyrics by Dean Pitchford with Additional Music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

Director / Choreographer Niko Montelibano set high goals for this production, resulting in a beautifully diverse cast, production team, and, ultimately, show. He reminds us that "At its heart, we are a community theatre, and we have a responsibility to reflect the community we serve; we come from different places, we all have unique bodies, and we come in every shade. Representation is crucial." However, his vision for this production far exceeds the boundaries of Bomont, where FOOTLOOSE takes place. "Not only is FOOTLOOSE about an outsider moving to a small town dealing with oppressive laws and a community trying to fight back for their rights, Bomont is a heartbroken town that's doing its best to heal and one man's healing may actually cause harm to others. With everything that is happening in the world right now, I'm excited to find new ways to tell this well-loved story."

FOOTLOOSE, based on the 1984 PG-rated film of the same name, opened on Broadway on October 22, 1998. The next day, the show broke the box office record for the Richard Rodgers Theatre, where it continued to thrill audiences until July 2000. The original production was nominated for four Tony Awards, two Outer Critics Circle Awards and a Drama League Award.

The Morgan-Wixson Theatre's presentation of FOOTLOOSE is a must-see for every segment of our diverse community. This is storytelling at its best.

FOOTLOOSE is Directed and Choreographed by Niko Montelibano; Philip McBride is Producer; Vocal Director is Abby Carlson; Emily Ellis is Production Stage Manager, assisted by Assistant Stage Manager Kyle Lukas; Costume Designer is Britney Acosta; Lighting Designers are Cici Mao and Brandon John; Scenic Designer is Justin Kelley-Cahill and Intimacy Director is Ariella Salinas Fiore. Morgan-Wixson Theatre Technical Director is William Wilday.

The show stars

Carter Santos (REN MCCORMACK)

*Nico Fisher (Ariel Moore)

Steven Didirick (REVEREND SHAW MOORE) Sarah Marie (VI MOORE)

Devyn Kontur (RUSTY)

Trae Adair (WILLARD HEWITT)

Lauren Magness (ETHEL MCCORMACK)

*Chase Klein (URLEEN)

Amanda Rodas (WENDY JO)

Luc Clopton (CHUCK CRANSTON)

Terrence Robinson (GARVIN / ENSEMBLE)

Luke Arthur Smith (BICKLE / ENSEMBLE / WILLARD U/S / DANCE CAPTAIN) Eadric Einbinder (JETER / ENSEMBLE)

Adam Derbigny (LYLE / ENSEMBLE)

*Joaquin Hosfeld (TRAVIS / ENSEMBLE)

Steve Weber (COWBOY BOB / WES WARNICKER / ENSEMBLE) Amanda Meade-Tatum (ENSEMBLE / WENDY JO U/S)

Aryn Nemiroff (LULU WARNICKER / BETTY BLAST / ENSEMBLE) Brennan Schmidt (ENSEMBLE / URLEEN U/S)

Brenton Holbeck (COACH DUNBAR / ENSEMBLE)

Caleb Rogers (ENSEMBLE)

*Charli Austin (ENSEMBLE)

Hannah Willmore (PRINCIPAL CLARK / ENSEMBLE)

Jona Yadidi (ELEANOR DUNBAR / ENSEMBLE)

Lillian Kautz (ENSEMBLE / DANCE COVER)

*Maia Goldlberg (ENSEMBLE)

*Michael Inatsugu (ENSEMBLE / REN U/S)

Samuel Goldman (ENSEMBLE / COWBOY BOB U/S)

*Sterling Inatsugu (ENSEMBLE)

Tiffany To (ENSEMBLE)

Ysabella Padua (ENSEMBLE / ARIEL U/S)

*Morgan-Wixson Theatre's Y.E.S. Current Student/Alumni

Presented by Santa Monica's Morgan-Wixson Theatre, 2627 Pico Blvd., June 29 through July 28 Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. Adults $32, Seniors and Military $28, Students $25 - plus applicable ticketing fees. Group rates are available - call the box office for details. Visit www.morgan-wixson.org or call (310) 828-7519. Easy, free parking is available a block west of the theater, with many excellent restaurants within walking distance.

