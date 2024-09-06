Ensemble Theatre Company Adds RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR To Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has announced a change to its 2024-25 season.

The highly acclaimed world premiere tour of "RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR” – written and designed by Hershey Felder – will replace the anticipated production of his "George Gershwin Alone." Felder performs the leading role of Sergei Rachmaninoff and, for the first time, will appear opposite another artist, British-Italian actor Jonathan Silvestri, in the role of Tsar Nicholas II.

The newest theatrical work by Felder tells the story of the legendary pianist-composer Sergei V. Rachmaninoff who, having safely fled Russia during the 1917 revolution, made his home in the United States. In 1942, at the age of 68, he received American citizenship and bought a home in Beverly Hills, but his soul never left Russia. Six months later, a terminal illness brought forth the memory of a long ago encounter Rachmaninoff had with Russia's last Tsar, Nicholas II, and the Tsar's daughter, the Grand Duchess Anastasia. This memory would haunt him until his death.

“A few weeks ago, I was able to attend a preview of ‘RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR' in Santa Monica and, after conversation with Hershey, a decision was made to bring it to Santa Barbara,” said Scott DeVine, ETC's executive director. “The shift from ‘George Gershwin, Alone' is representative of ETC's commitment to presenting innovative and thought-provoking theatre, and was not a decision that I took lightly. The ability to have ‘RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR' at the New Vic as a part of the world premiere tour presents a unique opportunity for our audience to experience a fresh and compelling new work.”

“RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR” is a very timely story featuring some of the world's most beautiful music, including Rachmaninoff's most beloved and enduring compositions: Prelude in C# minor, The 2nd Piano Concerto, The Paganini Variations, Preludes, symphonic selections and more.

Making this change is consistent with ETC's ongoing mission to support and showcase new works and diverse voices in the American theatre landscape. With its intimate setting at the New Vic and focus on high-quality professional theatre, ETC continues to be a vibrant cultural force in Santa Barbara.

"ETC is on the cutting edge producing new and interesting theatre and sharing our newest piece that has become instantly beloved was something I wanted ETC's audiences to experience,” Felder said. “There will always be Gershwin, but this new play has a limited season, and the prospect of playing it in beautiful Santa Barbara was very exciting for me. When I saw Scott at the preview, I asked him if ETC would consider saving the 28-year-old Gershwin piece for another time in order to share in the world premiere season of ‘RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR.‘ I am excited to present to you my freshest piece - one with a contemporary bent that has already received rave reviews and excited audiences. I very much look forward to being with you in the Spring and will return to Santa Barbara with Gershwin in the future!”

ABOUT Hershey Felder AND JONATHAN SILVESTRI

Hershey Felder (Sergei Rachmaninoff/Book) Recently named as Artistic Director of the historic Teatro della Signoria in Florence Italy, as well as Teatro Nicollini, both in Florence's historic city centre, American Theatre Magazine has said, “Hershey Felder, actor, Steinway Concert Artist and theatrical creator is in a category all his own.” Following 28 years of continuous stage productions and over 6,000 live performances throughout the U.S. and abroad, Hershey Felder created Live from Florence, An Arts Broadcasting Company, based in Florence, Italy, which has produced more than eighteen theatrical films to date. They include the recently-released Noble Genius-Chopin & Liszt; The Assembly; Violetta, the story of Verdi's Traviata; Dante and Beatrice; Mozart and Figaro in Vienna; the world premiere musicals Nicholas, Anna & Sergei; the story of Sergei Rachmaninoff; Puccini, the story of famed opera composer Giacomo Puccini; Before Fiddler, a musical story about writer Sholem Aleichem; Great American Songs and the Stories Behind Them, Leonard Bernstein and the Israel Philharmonic, a documentary, and the popular Musical Tales in the Venetian Jewish Ghetto. Two seasons of programming are currently available at www.hersheyfelder.net with season 3 being launched in spring of 2024. Hershey has given performances of his solo productions at some of the world's most prestigious theatres and has consistently broken box office records. His shows include George Gershwin Alone (Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre, West End's Duchess Theatre); Monsieur Chopin; Beethoven; Maestro (Leonard Bernstein); Franz Liszt in Musik, Lincoln: An American Story, Hershey Felder as Irving Berlin, Our Great Tchaikovsky, and A Paris Love Story andMonsieur Chopin. His compositions and recordings include Aliyah, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra; Fairytale, a musical; Les Anges de Paris, Suite for Violin and Piano; Song Settings; Saltimbanques for Piano and Orchestra; Etudes Thematiques for Piano; and An American Story for Actor and Orchestra, and the opera IL QUARTO UOMO that premiered in Fiesole, Italy in the summer of 2023 with the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino. Hershey is the adaptor, director, and designer for the internationally performed play-with-music The Pianist of Willesden Lane with Steinway artist Mona Golabek; producer and designer for the musical Louis and Keely: ‘Live' at the Sahara, directed by Taylor Hackford; and writer and director for Flying Solo, featuring opera legend Nathan Gunn. Hershey has operated a full-service production company since 2001. He has been a scholar-in-residence at Harvard University's Department of Music and is married to Rt. Hn. Kim Campbell.

JONATHAN SILVESTRI (Tsar Nicholas II) began his career at BAC Youth Theatre in London's Clapham district later studying with Simon Furness. He is known for his roles in the international television HBO hit series “Borgia” as Cardinal Fonsalida; his recent film with Tim Rozon as a US Marine in “DAKOTA,” the television series “The Young Pope,” “ Dangerous Lies,” “Devils,” “Fangs,” and more. He is a regular on Italian TV, in particular RAI's ‘Impazienti' in a starring role with Max Tortora and Enrico Bertolino. Jonathan recently appeared as Eugene Delacroix in Hershey Felder's feature film “Noble Genius-Chopin & Liszt” and the feature film “Hey Joe,” with James Franco. A regular on Roman stages, Jonathan's notable theatre credits include “Closer” by Patrick Marber, “Julius Caesar,” “Our Country's Good,” and “Chinatown” at the Teatro Manhattan as well as many other productions. Jonathan is of British-Roman origin and is an actor specializing in International character accents and styles.

“RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR” will run as scheduled in the previous slot for "George Gershwin Alone" and current ticket holders will be automatically transferred to the new production. Those wishing to exchange their tickets or seeking additional information about “RACHMANINOFF AND THE TSAR” or the rest of the 2024-25 season can contact the ETC ticket office at 805-965-5400.

ENSEMBLE THEATRE COMPANY, a member of the League of Resident Theatres (LORT), is Santa Barbara's sole professional Equity theater company. ETC is committed to producing the highest professional quality theater in Santa Barbara, employing accomplished professional actors and stage managers.

ETC has been home to several world, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history, Including being recognized in an Equity theater company by the Actors' Equity Association, the labor union for American actors and state managers. As the sole professional Equity theatre company in Santa Barbara, ETC brings a wide range of accomplished theatrical professionals to the region. For more information, visit our website at etcsb.org.

