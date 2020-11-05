Enrollment Now Open For The Blank Theatre Young Playwrights Academy 2021 Winter Session

Classes are available to middle school and high school students.

Enrollment is now open for the 2021 winter session of The Blank Theatre's Young Playwrights Academy (YPA). All classes, which begin on January 11 and run through March 1, are taught by writer, dramaturg, and development executive Beth Bigler, and will be conducted live online. YPA offers a platform for young writers to expand their skills in a professional environment, with small class sizes, enhancing what they already know.

Classes are available to middle school and high school students (grades six through twelve) and are open to students from anywhere in the United States. There are two courses - Raise Your Voice: Writing for the Stage and Refine Your Voice: Advanced Writing for the Stage (grades nine through twelve only). Each course includes eight class sessions, one master class led by a working author, and performance showcases of each student's work. Some scholarship opportunities are available.

Beth Bigler is a versatile and creative writer, development executive, dramaturg, and teacher. She is a dynamic, engaging, and caring arts educator and is an instructor in the producing and screenwriting departments at New York Film Academy's Los Angeles and New York campuses. There, she teaches courses in dramatic writing and producing and serves as a thesis reader for BFA and MFA students. She has taught elementary, middle, high school, and college students at a variety of institutions with diverse populations including the University of Illinois-Chicago, Interlochen Center for The Arts, Goddard College, and The Sakhumzi Children's Centre in Mfuleni, South Africa. As a sought-after dramaturg and script consultant, she collaborates with authors of all ages and developmental levels on their scripted and unscripted projects to help shape their works for stage and screen.

For three decades, The Blank Theatre has showcased the unique voices of talented writers ages 19 and younger. Its nationwide Young Playwrights Festival is the premiere venue for young people to share their original stories. As part of the YPF prize, winning playwrights receive world class mentorship opportunities. Now, that kind of education and mentorship to others is available through the Young Playwrights Academy.

The YPA experience provides a safe and nurturing atmosphere to empower young people to enhance their creative perspectives and enrich their writing. The Blank believes that artistic education must focus on eventually working in the professional world and, therefore, YPA offers hands-on practical learning to its students.

For more information and to register, go to www.YoungPlaywrightsAcademy.com . Registration fees increase after December 24, 2020.

