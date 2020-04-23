Elizabeth Banks, Jenny Slate, Margaret Cho And More Join Dozens Of Celebrities For OPERATION SAVE ABORTION

Elizabeth Banks, Jenny Slate, Margaret Cho and more join dozens of Celebrities on April 30th for OPERATION SAVE ABORTION. Operation Save Abortion is an urgent fundraiser to help Independent Abortion Providers keep their doors open.

Did you know that 3 out of 5 patients who get abortions, do so at independent clinics? How about that during this pandemic, the average independent clinic will need $50,000 per month or else their doors may close permanently.

Operation Save Abortion is a star-studded online fundraiser being produced by the nonprofit organizations Abortion Access Front, Shout Your Abortion and Abortion Care Network, and will be hosted by co-creator of The Daily Show and founder of Abortion Access Front Lizz Winstead, assisted by Shout Your Abortion cofounder Amelia Bonow. The entire event will be streamed live from the Abortion Access Front Instagram account (IG: @AbortionFront)

From the confines of their quarantine, celebrities such as Elizabeth Banks and Sandra Bernhard, comedians Nikki Glaser and Jenny Slate, and musicians Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls) and Kristin Hersh will be coming together with dozens of amazing performers to rally their fans and followers to help independent abortion providers keep their doors open. Through performance, storytelling, interviews and auctioning off handmade crafts and experiences, these passionate artists will be raising urgent funds to help keep these essential clinics running so patients can continue to receive the care they need during the pandemic, and beyond.

WHERE THE FUNDS GO: 100% of the proceeds from Operation Save Abortion go directly to keepourclinics.org, a clinic relief fund set up by Abortion Care Network (ACN), the national association for independent abortion care providers. Abortion care providers are struggling with the increased costs related to the pandemic such as: payroll for staff, purchasing needed supplies, telemedicine technology costs and paying rent. Funds will be distributed to members of ACN's independent clinic network to protect abortion access throughout the United States during this pandemic and beyond..

What: Operation Save Abortion

Where: Instagram Live: @AbortionFront

When: April 30th, 10am-10pm ET

Performers and celebrities scheduled to appear:

Elizabeth Banks

Alysia Reiner (OITNB/Better Things)

Amanda Palmer (Dresden Dolls)

Donna Lynne Champlin (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)

Ambrosia Parsley

W. Kamau Bell

Beth Stelling (Stand Up)

Dana Gould

Josh Gondelman

Sandra Bernhard

Samantha Irby

Shannon Woodward

Greg Proops (Whose Line is it Anyway?)

Jessica Kirson (Stand Up)

Krystyna Hutchinson (Co-host of the Guys We F'cked pod)

Lea DeLaria (OITNB)

Lori Alan (Spongebob/Family Guy)

Lindy West

Margaret Cho

DJ Samantha Ronson

Abortion Care Network Since 2008, The Abortion Care Network (ACN) has been supporting abortion care providers to ensure they are able to provide exceptional care to the individuals, families and communities they serve.

Founded in 2008, the Abortion Care Network is the national association for independent community-based, abortion care providers and their allies. Together we work to ensure the rights of all people to experience respectful, dignified abortion care. The #KeepOurClinics campaign is our latest effort to protect access to abortion care in our country. Funds from this campaign are used to support members of ACN's independent clinic network to ensure continued delivery or improve access to abortion care during this pandemic and beyond.

Abortion Access Front (AAF) Abortion Access Front is a team of comedians, writers, and producers who use humor to destigmatize abortion and expose the extremist anti-choice forces working to destroy access to reproductive rights in all 50 states. AAF does the job that the media doesn't, creating provocative and hilarious videos and social media content that educates people about the pervasive, discriminatory abortion laws that profoundly and disproportionately impact the poor and people of color. Another crucial part of AAF's mission is to support and raise awareness about independent abortion providers. These clinics bear the brunt of anti-abortion legislation and harassment.

Shout Your Abortion is a movement working to normalize abortion through art, media, and community events all over the country. Learn more at ShoutYourAbortion.com.





