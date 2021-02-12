Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

El Capitan Announces Trivia Events for February

Events include a special themed trivia celebrating Black stories and Black heroes.

Feb. 12, 2021  

The El Capitan Theatre is bringing El Cap Throwback: Movie Trivia into your home. Gather in front of your small screens for big screen fun and trivia about some of your favorite movies from our Disney Movie Catalogue.

In honor of the company's Black History Always, they're doing a special themed trivia celebrating Black stories and Black heroes who inspire us from across the Disney live action, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar Animation, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Studios titles. During this online only event you can fly solo or join with your "quaran-team". Guests are encouraged to decide on a team name and dress in movie themed attire.

Players must register in advance to participate. Registration fee is $10 per log-in. Registration is by tracked by email address and each email address may only be used once. Sales will close at 3pm on February 18th.

El Capitan Theatre also offers private trivia events for guests looking to have a fun virtual party with friends, family or employees. Contact 818-845-3110 for more information about booking a private event.


