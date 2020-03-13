East West Players Postpones Run of ASSASSINS

East West Players has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Dear Friends of East West Players,



Out of concern for the safety of our community, and in light of recommendations by Governor Gavin Newsom, the city government of Los Angeles, and the California Department of Health regarding public gatherings, we are heartbroken to announce that we must hereby postpone the entire run of Sondheim's Assassins. We must also postpone our 54th Anniversary Visionary Awards and Gala as well as our Theatre for Youth tour.



Our staff will continue to monitor this rapidly evolving situation and are working to reschedule our public events for a later date. We remain incredibly proud of the hard work of our actors, artists, crew, and staff. However, the health and well-being of our community must come first.



As we anticipate a large number of questions, we ask for your patience as we address the needs of all of our patrons through the following week. Our staff of six is currently inundated with messages and calls. When we have more information about ticketing details, we will contact all ticket holders. We kindly ask that you wait for us to contact you and that you do not reply to this email.

If you are a ticketed patron or subscriber, we will contact you by phone and email in the order of your show date to make arrangements.



As a nonprofit theatre of color, East West Players has survived on the financial support of our most dedicated fans. Without the revenue from ticket sales or educational partners, we are depending on you to keep the company moving forward in these unprecedented circumstances. We need you now more than ever. You can make a fully tax-deductible donation by clicking here.



We deeply appreciate your support as the news unfolds, and look forward to opening our doors once more to bring theatre to our community. In the meantime, please take care of yourself and your loved ones.





