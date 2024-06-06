East West Players' ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD Cast Recording Available Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



East West Players has released the World Premiere Cast Recording of the soaring new musical, On This Side of the World.



The World Premiere Cast Recording of On This Side of the World was recorded August 1, 2023 at Studio 770 in Brea, CA. East West Players exceeded its crowdfunding goals to produce this album, making it the historic company’s first cast recording since its 2005 production of Imelda: A New Musical. The On This Side of the World: World Premiere Cast Recording will be distributed to backers immediately and will be available for purchase via Bandcamp beginning today, June 5, 2024. The cast album provides an hour and fifty-eight minutes of music over 24 tracks.



Visit eastwestplayers.bandcamp.com to purchase the On This Side of the World: World Premiere Cast Recording today!



Cast members of On This Side of the World will perform selections from the show at 7:30 pm, Tuesday, June 18 at Tuesday Night Cafe. This free event does not require tickets and will take place in the Union Center for the Arts’ Aratani Courtyard at 120 Judge John Aiso St, Los Angeles, CA 90012. Tuesday Night Cafe is hosted by Tuesday Night Project and is one of the longest-running free arts & performance series in Downtown LA and the oldest currently running Asian American open mic space in the country.



The world premiere production of this musical featuring music & lyrics by Paulo K Tiról and created with & directed by Noam Shapiro performed a sold-out, extended run at East West Players’ David Henry Hwang Theater in Los Angeles from May 11 through June 10, 2023. In On This Side of the World, a woman flies from the Philippines to America with a one-way ticket and a suitcase full of stories. Each story is collected from immigrants who came before her. Suspended above the ocean, she replays these stories in her mind as she searches for the courage to embrace her future. This world premiere musical gives voices to Filipino immigrants navigating old lives and new beginnings, 8,000 miles from home.



About this monumental recording, On This Side of the World composer & lyricist Paulo K Tiról shared, "During the show’s world premiere run at East West Players, audiences would leave the theater wanting to hear the score all over again. At the same time, people who couldn't make it to Los Angeles—because they were on the East Coast, in Manila, or somewhere in between—said they wished they could experience the show. So, I was over the moon when East West Players told Noam and me that they wanted to produce a world premiere cast recording. Now, after months of crowdfunding and putting the album together, I couldn't be more grateful and excited to share the score of On This Side of the World with Filipinos, immigrants, and musical theater lovers across the United States and around the world. And as more people get to know the show, my hope is that more theaters become interested in bringing it to their own cities."



“It took only one song for me to fall in love with On This Side of the World back in 2018,” expresses the show’s co-creator & director Noam Shapiro. “After sharing the show with audiences on both coasts, I’m thrilled that more people will hear Paulo’s gorgeous music and lyrics across the country and around the world. On This Side of the Worldis an open-hearted, uplifting original musical. Listeners are in for a treat. We hope this album will inspire other theaters to program On This Side of the World so that new audiences can experience these stories.



