Disney's El Capitan Theatre Launches New Program El Capitan Salutes Honoring Military Service Members

The El Capitan Theatre will honor active, retired and reserve military service members throughout the year in a new program titled El Capitan Salutes starting with showings of Disney and Pixar's "Lightyear" on June 17.



Selected honorees will receive a total of four movie tickets, parking at the Ovation Complex, four 64oz popcorn tubs and four bottled beverages. Honorees will be acknowledged during an opening speech before the movie with their photo featured on the big screen as well as the theatre's marquee on Hollywood Boulevard.



To nominate an active, retired or reserve service member, visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/ el-capitan-salutes/. Nomination does not guarantee selection due to high submission volume.



The El Capitan Theatre has taken enhanced health and safety measures for its guests and cast members. All guests must follow posted instructions while visiting. For health and safety information including theatre policies and procedures visit https://elcapitantheatre.com/ safetyinformation/.

