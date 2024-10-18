Director Mark Blanchard to Helm DEATH OF A SALESMAN at The Colony

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Panic Productions has announced that award-winning director Mark Blanchard will helm the stellar cast of Arthur Miller’s timeless tour de force Death Of A Salesman. This will be Blanchard’s second time directing an Arthur Miller production.

Considered by many to be Arthur Miller’s masterpiece, this iconic American drama harnesses bold realism with riveting theatricality and is a commentary on the American Dream which resonates even today.

The cast will be announced soon.

VENUE: THE COLONY THEATRE

DEATH OF A SALESMAN will open January 10, 2025. Performances will be Thursday, Friday & Saturday 7:30pm and Sunday 3:00pm. Preview January 9 @ 7:30pm The Colony Theatre is located at 555 N. Third Street (between Cypress and Magnolia), Burbank, CA. 91502. Ample free onsite parking is available.

Previews $50 (VIP) | Side Front Seats $45 |$40 (General Seating).

Ticket sales open November 1st at: www.onstage411.com/salesman

Mark Blanchard – Director

Mark's interest in directing began at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in NY. He moved on to a prestigious film directing program at Hofstra University (where he also played football and baseball), USC Film School and AFI. In NYC he directed productions of A Midsummer Night's Dream (Long Island Shakespeare Festival), Middle of the Night (Uta Hagen's and Herbert Bergdoff's HB Studios), The Rimers of Eldrich, Waiting for Lefty and Buried Child. In Los Angeles Mark directed the West Coast premiere of Arthur Miller's, Memory of Two Mondays, for which he won the Dramalogue Award as well as an L.A. Drama Desk nomination. Blanchard took home Dramalogue and Drama Desk Awards for the world premiere of One Last Ride at the Court Theatre, as well as True West at The Palm Canyon Theatre (Palm Springs). Multiple award-winning Director and Playwright for the film A WORLD AWAY. Creator of the new Reality Show American Motor Stories. Other notable credits include Cody Angelimo is Coming (World Premiere, Met Theatre), True West (Zephyr Theatre, co-starring Sean Kanan), It's Just Sex (L.A. People's Choice Award for Best Play 2008-09) and most recently he directed the World Premiere of Hugh Gross's Stated Income. L.A. Weekly named Mark their “Pick of the Week” and called him “Howard Hawksian”. Director of Venus in Fur (2023).

Blanchard is most proud of his magical children: Rowan, age 23, Carmen, age 21, and Shane, age 18, and his lovely wife Elizabeth. All of his children are working actors who have been coached by Mark.





