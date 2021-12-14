Damon Albarn to Play Rare, One-Off Show at Walt Disney Concert Hall in January

The Los Angeles Philharmonic announced today that Damon Albarn will play a rare, one-off U.S. concert in support of his recently released second solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows on January 24, 2022, at 8 p.m., at Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows evolved during lockdown into 11 new tracks included on the album, having been originally conceived as an orchestral piece inspired by the landscape of Iceland. In a career of perpetual musical shifts and exploration, the record uncovers fresh ground, finding expansive orchestral arrangements nestling around intimate melodies, discordance brushing up against infectious majesty, all set to some of Albarn's most arresting vocal performances to date. Much like the beauty and chaos of the natural world it soundtracks, The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows vividly documents the emotional ebb and flow of the human condition, in all its extremes, serving as a soul enriching document for our times.

For his performance at Walt Disney Concert Hall, Albarn will perform on piano, accompanied by a string section, playing songs from The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows alongside selections from his vast songbook of Blur, Gorillaz, The Good, the Bad & the Queen and various solo and collaborative works.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 10 a.m. PDT, and can be purchased at LAPhil.com.

About Damon Albarn

Damon Albarn is a singer, songwriter, producer and composer whose eclectic musical style and observational lyrics have made him one of the U.K.'s most influential and consistently interesting musicians. A founding member of Blur, Gorillaz and The Good, The Bad & The Queen, he is the recipient of six BRIT Awards, two Ivor Novello Awards and a Grammy Award. Outside of Blur and Gorillaz, Albarn has a number of other releases, including Mali Music (2002), The Good The Bad and The Queen (2006), Monkey: Journey to the West (2007), Kinshasa One Two (2011), Rocket Juice & The Moon (2012), Dr Dee (2012), Africa Express Presents: Maison Des Jeunes (2013), Africa Express Presents: The Orchestra of Syrian Musicians (2016), Merrie Land (2018), Africa Express Presents: Egoli (2019), as well as his Mercury Award-nominated debut solo album Everyday Robots (2014) and his current solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows (2021).