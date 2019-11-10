DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY CHRISTMAS Will Come to The Sherry Theater

Paul Storiale (Writer/Director) has been writing and directing theatre in theNoHo Arts District since 2005.His play, The Sex Comedy, was the longest running comedy in NoHo history and his docudrama, "The Columbine Project" opened in 2009 in Los Angeles then moved off-Broadway several months later.Paul works on film and television projects, stand-up comedy, touring productions, and highly involved in civic engagement.

THE CAST OF "DYSFUNCTIONAL FAMILY CHISTMAS INCLUDES:JACKSON ADAMS, CURTIS BECHDHOLT, AARON CASTLE, YISRAELDUBOV, TAYLOR RENEE GARBER, A.J. GARDNER, NATE GRAY,ISABELLA OLIVEIRA, and ALLYSON SEREBOFF.Tickets are $20.00 at

DefianceTheatreCompany.com

Sherry Theater 11052 Magnolia Blvd. NoHo Arts District 91601





Related Articles Shows View More Los Angeles Stories

More Hot Stories For You