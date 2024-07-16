DCA to Present Barnsdall Arts Center & Junior Arts Center's SYNTHESIS, Teaching Artists Exhibition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA) is presenting Barnsdall Arts Center (BAC) and Junior Arts Center's (BJAC) Synthesis, teaching artists exhibition and Reopening Celebration. The exhibition presents the breadth of individual teachers' personal works related to and not related to their teaching focus by previous and current BAC and BJAC teaching artists. Additionally, the event marks the reopening of the Arts Center's closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the three years that followed, and the facility's construction. The Center, its Teaching Artists, students, families, and visitors alike, create a unique environment that marries new experiences to this creative community's history.

Barnsdall Arts Center, Junior Arts Center, and BJAC Gallery will host an opening reception Saturday, July 20, 2024, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Barnsdall Junior Arts Center Gallery, located at 4814 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027. Anticipated is a schedule of art-making activities, artists conversations and music performances, and open studios where students and families can meet teaching artists. To make reservations for free for the Grand Reopening celebration, click here.

Synthesis opens July 20 and continues through August 24, 2024. If unable to attend the reception, Barnsdall Arts Center, Junior Arts Center, and BJAC Gallery are open Thursday through Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Exhibiting Teaching Artists

Helen Maier, Howard Marshall, Hannah Maximova, GRAHAM MOORE, Jennifer Morgan, Joey Lehman Morris, Monica Nouwens, IO Olivera, Francisco Palomares, Rebecca Pollack, Danielle Retzlaff, Sarah Romero, Claudia Ross, Sally Anne Stahl, Amanda Sutton Artsy, Nicki Voss, Aviva Weiner Fontes, Hiro Westdorp, and Derek Yee.

Comments

SPONSORED BY THE HOLLYWOOD BOWL