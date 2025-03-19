DAY AFTER DAY (The Life And Music Of Doris Day) Comes to P3 Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following an award-winning run in Long Beach in 2020, P3 Theatre Company will bring Day After Day (The Life and Music of Doris Day), a heartwarming and nostalgic musical celebrating the life, legacy, and music of America's sweetheart, Doris Day to West Hollywood. The production will take center stage at The Actors Company Let Live Theatre on April 5 and 6 for an exclusive limited engagement.

Returning to her award-winning role as Doris Day is Deborah Robin, recipient of the Orange County Theatre Guild Award for Best Performance in a Musical. She is joined by Christopher Showerman as The Fan, bringing a fresh perspective to this poignant story of fame, resilience, and self-discovery.

Directed by creator Tony Santamauro and Christy Mauro-Cohen, Day After Day is a love letter to Doris Day, offering an intimate glimpse into her extraordinary journey—from a hopeful 16-year-old singer to a Hollywood icon in her 40s. Featuring a timeless soundtrack, the show blends Doris Day's biggest hits—including Bewitched, Bothered and Bewildered, Sentimental Journey, Secret Love, It's Magic, A Guy is a Guy, and Que Sera Sera—with pivotal moments from her life.

The production captures themes of perseverance, transformation, and the power of music, unveiling the personal struggles Doris faced behind her sunny, girl-next-door image.

The West Coast Premiere originally staged at the Ernest Borgnine Theatre in 2020, Day After Day was P3 Theatre's final production before the pandemic halted live performances. Now, under the direction of creator Tony Santamauro and P3 Artistic Director Christy Mauro-Cohen, with musical direction by David Cohen, this special revival brings the magic, nostalgia, and depth of Doris Day's story back to the stage.

Reflecting on casting Deborah Robin, Santamauro said, “After my daughter played Doris Day for nearly 20 years, I thought I'd never find another actress who could truly embody her. But the moment Deborah walked into the audition room, I knew she was the one.”

