DAVID CARLO MODERN PARLOR MAGIC To Return To The Iconic Biltmore Hotel With Spring Season Shows

"David Carlo Modern Parlor Magic" announced its return to the iconic Biltmore Los Angeles Hotel with the new Spring Season schedule premiering on April 7th weekend running through June 4th. It is an intimate show of magic, mentalism, music and theater inspired by Victorian Era parlor shows and a found diary from 1895. Storyteller magician David Carlo weaves in personal diary entries and historical moments to transport audiences back in time "to an enchanting engagement filled with 'how did he do that' moments" (NBC).

The Spring season features newly added matinee (3pm) and evening (8pm) shows during the weekend. The elegant experience is hosted at the stunning Biltmore Los Angeles Hotel in a stylish turn of the century parlor room. Special packages include a combination of the Biltmore's celebrated "Afternoon High Tea" with a matinee show. Tickets and packages can be found at www.modernparlormagic.com or ticketing partner Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/david-carlos-modern-parlor-magic-56534167253

For celebrations and groups email hello@indigotickets.com

Carlo performs miraculous illusions, close-up mysteries, powerful mind reading and even his version of the classic, deadly bullet catch. He is accompanied by "Solitary Science" a celebrated multi-instrumentalist, composer, and electronic musician. David Carlo's exclusive engagements are limited in seating to ensure an elegant experience. Cocktail attire and smart dress is encouraged for the evening shows.

David Carlo is the creator and star of the critically acclaimed "Modern Parlor Magic" show which is hosted exclusively at the historic Biltmore Los Angeles Hotel. Carlo is one of the most respected minds and performers in magic, business and entertainment industry. He was the Executive Producer of the ground-breaking TV series "MINDFREAK," the most successful and longest running primetime magic series in television history. He works closely with superstar Criss Angel on his spectacular, groundbreaking Las Vegas stage shows. Carlo recently served as executive producer of CW Network's star-studded series "Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars." Carlo is also an award-winning film director and writer. But what he loves most is performing for an intimate audience and sharing joyful experiences through magic.

For more information on Modern Parlor Magic go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231404®id=9&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.modernparlormagic.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/ and follow the show for updates on Instagram at @modernparlormagic.