Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias Adds Second Dodger Stadium Show, May 6

Comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias has announced a second show at Dodger Stadium after selling out his first show last week on behalf of Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival. The new "Fluffy On The Field," show will take place on Friday, May 6th and will only have seating on the field for an intimate experience. As with his show on Saturday, May 7th, "Fluffy On the Field," will be taped for Iglesias's third Netflix special premiering later this year. Tickets can be purchased here https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/0B005C7062510FC9

Iglesias made history for being the first comedian to perform and sell out the legendary LA venue. He joins the likes of other legendary acts who have performed at the largest MLB stadium in the US including Elton John, Madonna, Elvis Presley and more.

Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world and is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and more than 25 million fans across social media. In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter's "Top 40 Comedy Players" issue alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels.

It was recently announced that the comedian joined the NBC multi-camera pilot Hungry as a series regular. Iglesias will play Danny, a big-hearted big buy who's the life of the party. The series is executive produced by Demi Lovato and the cast will also include Ariel Winter, Valerie Bertinelli, Alex Brightman and Ashley D. Kelley.

Iglesias is also the star and executive producer of "Mr. Iglesias", the multi-cam, Netflix original comedy series, which is currently streaming season one through three. In addition to the Netflix comedy series, Iglesias has released two Netflix comedy specials. The first, titled "One Show Fits All'', was filmed in front of a sold-out audience at the Toyota Center in Houston and debuted in January 2019. It is a follow up to his highly successful 2016 special, "I'm Sorry For What I Said When I Was Hungry".

The latest information and complete schedule for Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival is available on www.NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.