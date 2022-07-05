Comedian Andrew Schulz to Premiere Stand-Up Special INFAMOUS via Moment House

Comedian Andrew Schulz has announced a brand new stand-up comedy special, Infamous, which will premiere exclusively via the premium social live media platform Moment House on July 17, 2022 at 9:00pm ET/6:00pm PT. The special was filmed last September at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, TX during Schulz's "Infamous Tour," a 10-month, sold-out North American tour where he performed to over 150,000 fans. Tickets for the Moment are available to purchase now at www.theandrewschulz.com. For an additional fee, fans can purchase tickets to a live after party where Schulz will be interacting with fans from his podcast studio.

A native New Yorker, Schulz is known for his hilariously unapologetic takes and merciless, off-the-cuff interactions with audiences. Nothing is off limits, from culture to race to politics, delivered with absolutely no filter.

Andrew Schulz joins an exciting slate of creators flocking to Moment House to present one-of-a-kind digital experiences. Spanning the realms of music, comedy, podcasting, cooking and more, the platform has collaborated with a range of artists and creators including Justin Bieber, Tame Impala, Halsey, KSI, JackSepticeye, Whitney Cummings, Molly Baz and podcasts such as Morbid: A True Crime Podcast, Tiny Meat Gang, Last Podcast on the Left, and more.

ABOUT ANDREW SCHULZ:



New York native and internationally touring stand-up comic and podcaster, Andrew Schulz, is known for his hilarious and unfiltered comedy. Andrew just closed out his 10 month, sold-out North American "Infamous Tour," selling out Radio City Music Hall's 6,000+ seats twice in one night. In addition to the 150,000+ fans who came out to the tour, Schulz's stand-up and podcast content receives 12 million views across YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok - PER WEEK.

Andrew changed the game on how comedy is distributed. His strategy of releasing his specials on YouTube and clips of his stand-up across social media platforms has become the new standard for comedians around the world.

He will soon be seen in two films, a comedy for Netflix starring Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy, directed by Kenya Barris, as well as the upcoming Hulu remake of 'White Men Can't Jump,' starring Jack Harlow.

Andrew wrapped up a wild 2020 creating and starring in Netflix's "Schulz Saves America," taking on the year's most divisive topics in a fearlessly raw and irreverent four-part special. The special was inspired by his weekly 'Turn Your Phone' rants, which exploded during the pandemic.

In the podcast realm, Schulz's wildly popular show, Flagrant, is viewed by 2 million devout fans per week. He also co-hosts Brilliant Idiots with radio & television personality, Charlamagne tha God.

Schulz previously starred in the sitcom, 'Benders,' can be seen in Amazon's 'Sneaky Pete,' HBO's 'Crashing,' and on MTVs 'Guy Code' and 'Girl Code.'

Andrew's comedy and pioneering release strategies have touched millions across the globe and launched him to stardom.

Nothing is off limits for Schulz, from culture to race to politics. His audiences are some of the most diverse among any working comedian, with fans vying to sit in the front rows of his shows to experience his merciless and masterful crowd work. There's only one rule at his shows-everyone gets these jokes.

ABOUT MOMENT HOUSE



Moment House is the premium social live media platform that connects artists and their core fans for global, elevated ticketed experiences - called Moments. With a mission to bring people together through art and technology, Moment House is uniquely crafted with a focus on artist-friendliness, elegant design, user experience, and support for seamless merchandise integrations, global payments, and more. To-date, Moment House has processed 1 million tickets across 168 countries and an additional 44 territories.

Founded in 2019 out of the Jimmy Iovine & Dr. Dre Academy for Innovation at USC, Moment House has hosted "Moments'' by a range of artists including Tame Impala, St. Vincent, Halsey, Kygo, Christina Aguilera, Kaytranada, Brockhampton, MARINA, Charlotte Lawrence, Ruel, Yungblud, KSI, Yola, Grouplove, Bryson Tiller, the My Brother, My Brother and Me podcast, Omar Apollo and more. They also hosted the live stream for both nights of Clive Davis' Grammy gala this year and oversaw ticketing for Justin Bieber's NYE livestream. Coming up, Moment House will continue presenting moments with some of the most exciting names in entertainment including Molly Baz, the Bad Friends podcast and more. The company is backed by leading investors across Silicon Valley and the entertainment industry, including: Troy Carter, Scooter Braun, Jared Leto, UTA Ventures, IDEO, Halsey, Whitney Cummings, Kaytranada and manager William Robillard-Cole, Forerunner, former TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer, Google Ventures CEO David Krane, Box CEO Aaron Levie, Patreon CEO Jack Conte and Palm Tree Crew Investments (Kygo and Myles Shear) and more. For more information on Moment House, visit momenthouse.com.