Cirque du Soleil's Big Top Will Return to Orange County With VOLTA

Cirque du Soleil's Big Top returns to Orange County with its first sports-inspired Big Top production, VOLTA, performing under the Big Top at the OC Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa March 18--April 19, 2020. VOLTA continues at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles through March 8, 2020. Tickets for both engagements, starting at $39, are available for purchase by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/volta or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).



Energetic, urban and contemporary, VOLTA is a captivating voyage of discovery that showcases never-before-seen under the Big Top acrobatics in a visually striking world. Driven by a stirring melodic score and inspired in part by the adventurous spirit that fuels the culture of street sports, VOLTA is a story of transformation. It is about being true to oneself, fulfilling one's true potential, and recognizing one's own power to make it possible. Ultimate freedom comes with self-acceptance, and with the liberation of the judgement of others.





The Music of VOLTA - A Stream of Gripping Musical Landscapes

VOLTA is propelled by a series of atmospheric, epic and poetic musical landscapes. Orange County music fans can look forward to VOLTA's live band, which is complete with powerful vocalists, violinist, percussion and more. The rich, musical performance is perfectly synced with the acrobatics, helping to fully immerse guests into the world of VOLTA.



Written by composer Anthony Gonzalez (M83), the highly cinematic music of VOLTA evokes a complex array of emotions and moods that ebb and flow majestically like the tide. It is a narrative tool in its own right, echoing the different arcs in the storyline and expressing the distinct personalities of the worlds of VOLTA.



The creators of VOLTA drew inspiration from the spirit of adventure that pervades the world of BMX, street sports and acrobatics. Whether they are on a bike, hopping from rooftop to rooftop, or double dutch rope skipping, urban sports enthusiasts constantly challenge themselves and defy convention.



Sure to be an Orange County crowd pleaser, VOLTA features a full-blown BMX park mounted on stage in front of the audience's very eyes for the breathtaking BMX finale as riders invade the stage to deliver a jaw-dropping, fast and furious performance of nonstop acrobatics on wheels. The riders go up the jump boxes and perform air tricks before landing and leaping off the ramps again, crisscrossing and spinning their bikes in midair in a spirit of brotherhood.



The stunning costumes of VOLTA have been designed by Emmy Award winner Zaldy Goco, famous for his work with Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Gwen Stefani and on RuPaul's Drag Race.







